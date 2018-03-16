Sacks wins state bowling title

COLUMBUS — Butler Aviator Drew Sacks used a three-game series of 690 (265-211-214) to become the Division I boys individual state champion on Friday. Earning the state runner-up award was Bellefontaine senior Daniel Weikart, who finished with a 679 (236-210-233).

Overall, the Aviators finished sixth after qualifying for the baker tournament in second. Butler fell to Centerville 3-1 in the first round of the eight-team field.

Noah Detrick joined Sacks on the All-Ohio First Team. Detrick was fifth individually with a 673 series.

The Butler girls also made history with their first State appearance as a team in school history. The Lady Aviators were tenth in the qualifying round and missed making match play by just 45 pins.

Sacks’ championship capped off a strong season in which he won multiple honors.

“Drew had a phenomenal season as our anchor,” said head coach Steve Sacks. “His 690 series was actually his lowest series in the last month of the post season.”

As well as earning the top honors at State and a place on the All-Ohio First Team, Drew was also All-GWOC First Team, All-GWOC American League First Team, made seven All-Tournament Teams with three first place finishes and two second place finishes on the season.

Noah Detrick joined Drew on the All-Ohio First Team with a 673 series, good for fifth place overall. Ben French rolled a 232 game, Paul Sacks had games of 201 and 165, Will Yeary added games of 198 and 168 and Aaron Seelbaugh recorded a 176 game.

Things didn’t start off well for the girls, but they recovered nicely.

“I was proud of how the girls battled back from a tough first game,” said Sacks. “The starting pair we drew played hard and we were a little nervous, and the combination of the two led to a less than stellar start. After being 92 pins off the cut after that first game, to only finish 45 back of the cut at the end of qualifying proved to me that we for sure belonged at State.”

Becca Helke led the way for Butler with 563 series, with Jessica Sacks right behind with a 557 series and Lauren Davis with a 536 series. Amanda Jackson added a 511 series and Alissa Spieles a 485 series on the day.

