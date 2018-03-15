Hoops, Edgell win state title

KENTON — The last two weekends have brought success for Butler students Hayden Edgell and Kelsi Hoops at renowned powerlifting competitions.

On March 4 Edgell and Hoops travelled to Columbus to compete at the Arnold Classic in the Double Deadlift.

“Going into the Arnold I was super excited and I had so much confidence in the both of us,” says Edgell.

The duo left the Arnold victorious, lifting 700 pounds. Edgell and Hoops were ranked as double deadlift national champions, and under 18s double deadlift world record holders following their performance at the Arnold.

On March 10, Hoops and Edgell travelled to Kenton High school to compete in the state powerlifting competition.

“Going into the competition I was just focusing on my goals and reminding myself how hard I worked to get to that point and show everyone what I’m capable of,” says Hoops.

Both girls are now back-to-back Ohio state champions, state record holders, national champions, and world record holders.

“My coaches have done so much for me and it made me tear up when I saw how proud they were of me. It was an amazing feeling. This is why I love powerlifting and will continue to do competitions,” says Hoops.

Hoops and Edgell are powerlifters at Pacifico Power Systems in Dayton. Pacifico Power saw 18 of their powerlifters take home medals at the state meet.

Butler students Kelsi Hoops (left) and Hayden Edgell (right) set a world record for competitors under age in the Double Deadlift at the Arnold Classic in Columbus on March 4 by lifting 700 pounds. They also won the Ohio high school state championship on March 10. They are pictured with coach Larry Pacifico. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Powerlifting.jpeg Butler students Kelsi Hoops (left) and Hayden Edgell (right) set a world record for competitors under age in the Double Deadlift at the Arnold Classic in Columbus on March 4 by lifting 700 pounds. They also won the Ohio high school state championship on March 10. They are pictured with coach Larry Pacifico.

Duo sets world record at Arnold Classic

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

