Sacks wins state bowling title

COLUMBUS — Butler Aviator Drew Sacks used a three-game series of 690 (265-211-214) to become the Division I boys individual state champion on Friday. Earning the state runner-up award was Bellefontaine senior Daniel Weikart, who finished with a 679 (236-210-233).
Overall, the Aviators finished sixth after qualifying for the baker tournament in second. Butler fell to Centerville 3-1 in the first round of the eight-team field.
Noah Detrick joined Sacks on the All-Ohio First Team. Detrick was fifth individually with a 673 series.
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU