Sacks wins state bowling title

COLUMBUS — Butler Aviator Drew Sacks used a three-game series of 690 (265-211-214) to become the Division I boys individual state champion on Friday. Earning the state runner-up award was Bellefontaine senior Daniel Weikart, who finished with a 679 (236-210-233).

Overall, the Aviators finished sixth after qualifying for the baker tournament in second. Butler fell to Centerville 3-1 in the first round of the eight-team field.

Noah Detrick joined Sacks on the All-Ohio First Team. Detrick was fifth individually with a 673 series.

Drew Sacks, pictured here in a 2017 photo, won the OHSAA Division I individual bowling championship on Friday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_sacks_drew.jpg Drew Sacks, pictured here in a 2017 photo, won the OHSAA Division I individual bowling championship on Friday. File photo

Butler finishes sixth in team tournament

