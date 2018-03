Wyrick named Southwest District Coach of the Year

VANDALIA — Butler High School boys basketball coach DJ Wyrick has been named the Southwest District Coach of the Year. The honor was voted on by a media panel from across the district.

Wyrick took over a program three years ago that went 2-21 in the season prior to his arrival. Steady improvement and changing the culture were evident as the Aviators climbed from 4-19 in Wyrick’s first season, 13-11 a year ago, and then a breakout season in 2018 which saw Butler finish 19-4 and win a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division – their first league title in 15 seasons.

In another award, Butler senior guard Kort Justice was named to the Third Team All-Southwest District. Justice averaged 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and nearly 2 assists and steals per game. Justice shot 50.6% from the field and made 36.8% of three pointers.

The 2017-18 All-Southwest District boys high school basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from the district:

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM: Darius Bazley, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-foot-9, senior, 15.3 points per game; Samari Curtis, Xenia, 6-4, jr., 30.4; Jeremiah Davenport, Cin. Archbishop Moeller, 6-5, sr., 15.4; Riley Haubner, Cin. LaSalle, 6-2, sr., 21.3; Jaxson Hayes, Cin. Moeller, 6-10, sr., 12.0; RaHeim Moss, Springfield, 6-4, jr., 16.2; Darius Quisenberry, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-1, sr., 18.5.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darius Bazley, Princeton.

SECOND TEAM: Jarrett Cox, Liberty Twp. Lakota East, 6-3, sr., 18.2; Nick Deifel, Cin. Oak Hills, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Kameron Gibson, Cin. Walnut Hills, 6-4, sr., 21.0; Andre Gordon, Sidney, 6-2, jr., 23.8; Darweshi Hunter, Princeton, 6-4, sr., 17.9; Leonard Taylor, Springfield, 6-7, sr., 14.3; Greg Tribble, Cin. Winton Woods, 6-3, jr., 15.0.

THIRD TEAM: Jack Hendricks, Kettering Fairmont, 5-10, sr., 17.0; D’Marco Howard, Hamilton, 6-1, jr., 17.5; Jason Hubbard, Miamisburg, 6-4, sr., 16.8; Kort Justice, Butler, 6-1, sr., 16.6; Deshon Parker, Wayne, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Isaiah Payton, Moeller, 5-10, sr., 10.3; Alec Pfriem, Moeller, 6-4, jr., 7.3.

HONORABLE MENTION: Jon Alessandro, Beavercreek; Kellan Bochenek, Ryan Hall, Cade Morgan, Fairmont; Hunter Bode, Cin. Anderson, Devon Brown, Ben Schmiesing, Qurri Tucker, Piqua; Cole Bundren, Jared Kinzer, Payton Knott, Zach Minton, Franklin; Derek Edding, LaSalle; Jack Finn, Elijah Smith, Clayton Wolfe, Mount Orab Western Brown; Jadon Furlow, Phil Harewood, Jeff Hunt, Kendall Moore, Dayton Belmont; Carlos Garcia, Moeller; Kameron Gibson, Zubi Nwankwo, Nick Smith, Walnut Hills;

Jalen Greiser, Loveland; Ronnie Hampton, L’Christian “Blue” Smith, Wayne; Zach Harp, Cin. Elder; Mike Hill Jr., Abba Lawal, Withrow; Harrison Hookfin, Lebanon; Evan James, Oxford Talawanda; Christian Kelly, Cin. Sycamore; Connor Kinnett, Harrison; Tanner Knue, Noah Pedelty, Mason; Brandon Lanier, Chris Simmons, Kaleb Taylor, Cin. Mt. Healthy; Henry Louden, Nate Vogelphol, LaSalle; Jeffery Mansfield, Wilmington;

Jaylen Mason, Winton Woods; Ryan Marchal, Matt Pearce, Donnie Shelton, Centerville; Shaunn Monroe, Fairborn; Johnathan Mpanzu, Riverside Stebbins; Jabari Perkins, Clayton Northmont; Zach Reichelderfer, Troy; Ratez Roberts, Devan Rogers, Sidney; Jaylen Robinson, Hamilton; Nathan Stockman, Chase Wolf, Cin. St. Xavier; Bash Wieland, Lakota East; E.J. Williams, Middletown; Kaleb Williams, Cin. Northwest.

