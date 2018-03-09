Four Aviators advance at State Wrestling Tournament

COLUMBUS — The Butler Aviators advanced four of five wrestlers to the second day of competition at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday. Butler sat in eighth place after the first day of competition with 11.5 points.

Wrestling will resume Friday with Division I championship quarterfinals beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m.

In first round action, Ronnie Pietro easily advanced in the 132 pound weight class with a 15-0 technical fall over Connor DeBoe of Mentor. Wrestling at 152 pounds, Jestin Love pinned Alex Farenchak of Painesville Riverside at 5:02.

Both wrestlers automatically advanced to the quarterfinals by virtue of a first round win.

At 120 pounds, Logan Hoskins fell 5-0 to Elyria’s Brendon Fenton by a 5-0 decision. Hoskins bounced back in the first consolation round with a 3-1 win over Westerville North’s Lucas Seibert.

At 182 pounds, Jansen Love was pinned at 3:55 by Trevor Lawson of Olentangy Liberty. In the consolation round, he bounced back to earn a pin at 3:45 over Olmsted Falls’ Jaden Mendeluk.

All four wrestlers will continue on Friday.

Nick Coyle, wrestling at 195 pounds, had a rough path. In the preliminaries, he fell in a tech fall 18-2 to Jared Ball of Hilliard Darby. His season ended in the first consolation round after a pin by Caleb Wood of Fremont Ross at 2:40.

Logan Hoskins fell in the preliminary round but rebounded for a win in the first consolation bracket at the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest.com Ronnie Pietro made quick work of his first round opponent at the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest.com After an opening round loss, Jansen Love remained alive with a consolation win at the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest.com Butler's Nick Coyle was eliminated from the OHSAA Individual Wrestling Tournament on Thursday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest.com Jestin Love moved to the championship quarterfinals by virtue of a pin at the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest.com

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

