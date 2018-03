Knight earns All-Southwest District honors

VANDALIA — Butler girls basketball standout Willow Knight has earned All-Southwest District recognition. Knight, a senior guard, received honorable mention after averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Aviators. During her senior season, Butler was 15-9 overall and placed second in the GWOC North with an 11-4 record. The Aviators also won their first post-season game since 2013 with a 49-45 win over Edgewood.

The full selections are below:

The 2017-18 All-Southwest District girls high school basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from the district:

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM: Jordan Diehl, Springboro, 5-foot-10, senior, 14.4 points per game; Hallie Heidemann, Cincinnati McAuley, 5-7, sr., 16.6; Mya Jackson, Wilmington, 5-7, jr., 22.4; Gabbie Marshall, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, 5-9, jr., 16.3; Abby Prohaska, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Sammie Puisis, Mason, 6-1, jr., 17.6; Corinne Thomas, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5-9, jr., 23.3.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sammie Puisis, Mason.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ed Zink, Beavercreek.

SECOND TEAM: Madison Bartley, Kettering Fairmont, 6-3, so., 11.0; Addie Brown, Oxford Talawanda, 5-8, sr., 21.0; Presley Griffitts, Tecumseh, 5-11, jr., 20.5; Jillian Hayes, Loveland, 6-2, so., 15.6; Kennedi Myles, Cin. Walnut Hills, 5-11, jr., 5-11, 14.9; Mickayla Perdue, Springfield, 5-8, fr., 22.0; Cici Riggins, Hamilton, 5-11, jr., 21.0.

THIRD TEAM: Jasmine Hale, Cin. West Clermont, 5-10, sr., 12.9; Aubryanna Hall, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-11, fr., 10.2; Julia Hoefling, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, 6-0, jr., 10.0; De’Asia Reid, Cin. Princeton, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Alexis Straw, Lebanon, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Abby Voss, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, 6-0, 8.6; Carmen Williams, Beavercreek, 5-5, sr., 10.8.

HONORABLE MENTION: Zahrya Bailey, Fairfield; Jasmine Ballew, Nevaeh Dean, Jaydis Gales, Lakota West; Aubriana Bellard, Aliyah Burks, Sa’Mill Calhoun, Middletown; Sydney Benning, Alexa Fleming, Alex Smith, McAuley; Jasmine Broner, Centerville; Kaylin Burdick, Dakota Reeves, Alexis Starks, West Clermont; Caralyssa Byrd, Springfield; Abby Carter, Kirah Pringle, Miamisburg; Sam Chable, Amy Velasco, Centerville;

MaKayla Cooper, Shayala Heath, Clayton Northmont; Brianna Counts, Maddy Davis, Aliah McWhorter, Cin. Sycamore; Bailey Draughn, Beavercreek; Kendall Folley, Lebanon; Tihanna Fulton, Sade Tucker, Megan Wagner, Mason; Bridgette Grote, Seton; Callie Hunt, Trenton Edgewood; Alaura Holycross, Troy; Jasmine Jamiel, Wilmington; Lauren Klare, Emma Shaffer, Cin. Ursuline Academy; Willow Knight, Vandalia Butler;

Kelsey Listerman, Cin. Oak Hills; Mali Morgan-Elliott, Madeline Westbeld, Fairmont; Trinity Morton-Nooks, Xenia; Evelyn Oktavec, Khala Powell, Fairborn; Laila Phelia, Cin. Mount Notre Dame; Jenna Schoster, Cin. Mother of Mercy; Lily Stewart, Piqua.

Willow Knight has earned All-Southwest District Honorable Mention honors after a standout season for the Butler Aviators. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Knight-1.jpg Willow Knight has earned All-Southwest District Honorable Mention honors after a standout season for the Butler Aviators. File photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.