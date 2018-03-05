Aviator boys, girls advance to State

BEAVERCREEK — The Butler Girls Bowling team made history by winning their first ever District bowling title and by doing so, captured their first ever birth to participate in the OHSAA State Girls Bowling Tournament in Columbus on Saturday, March 10.

The Girls rolled team games of 990, 981 and 967 for a school record three game set of 2,938, then rolled 212, 217, 234, 161, 179, 190 for a school record six game baker set of 1,193 (which was high baker set of the tournament) and a school record three team game/six baker game total of 4131.

Both Becca Helke (670 series; 199-238-233; 6th) and Jessica Sacks (655 series; 245-182-228; 7th) earned All SW District Tournament Team honors on the day. Lauren Davis was next for the Lady Aviators with a 596 (204-221-171; 20th), followed by Alissa Spieles 531 (181-179-171; 56th) and Amanda Jackson 486 (161-161-164; 81st). Emily Gabert also saw action in bakers on the day.

“It was a very exciting day for our team,” said head coach Steve Sacks. “The girls stayed focused all day and just worried about their bowling and nothing else that was going on around them and that was key for a record setting day for us. I’m so proud of all the Girls and first year Assistant Coach Nate Lee. Everyone worked as a unit and it showed!”

Joining the Butler Girls from the OHSAA SW District at State are Troy, Miamisburg, Fairmont and Centerville, making it a clean sweep for the GWOC at Girls Districts.

The Butler Boys Bowling team rolled their way into the State Tournament with a Runner-up finish at the OHSAA Southwest District Bowling tournament. The second place finish was the highest Butler Boys team finish at Districts and marks the second straight year they will head to the OHSAA State Boys Bowling Tournament to be held in Columbus on Friday, March 9.

The Boys rolled team games of 997, 1011 and 1087 and were in fourth going into the final six baker games. With baker games of 195, 223, 279, 207, 256 and 212 for a 1,379 baker total the Boys rolled a total of 4,467 on the day. The boys moved up to second place, but couldn’t catch a red-hot Beavercreek who shot a 1,384 baker set and finished 140 pins ahead of Butler.

Drew Sacks led the way for Butler with a 723 (237-257-229) series, good for the Silver Medal at Districts and All SW District Tournament Team honors. Drew also struck 18 of 21 times in baker games, including the first 15 strikes in a row. Paul Sacks followed with a 641 (205-211-225; 24th) series and Noah Detrick with a 609 (193-216-200; 45th) series. Ben French added a 232 game, Will Yeary a 192 game and Benny Fechner with games of 201 and 178. Aaron Seelbaugh and Jake Smith also contributed in the day.

“The boys battled all day,” said head coach Steve Sacks. “Coach Jeff Rezabek and my goal going into the day was to make it to State, and we did that, plus got second place hardware, so needless to say, we were very pleased with our team effort. Hat’s off to Beavercreek Head Coach Bob Bobbitt and the Beavercreek Boys on their District win, we bowled great, they bowled even better!”

Joining Butler and Beavercreek at the OHSAA State Tournament from the SW District are Oak Hills, Centerville and Bellefontaine.

The Butler boys bowling team advanced to the OHSAA State bowling tournament for the second straight year. Pictured left to right are Coach Steve Sacks, Ben French, Jake Smith, Benny Fechner, Paul Sacks, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, Coach Jeff Rezabek, Aaron Seelbaugh, and Will Yeary. The Butler girls bowling team won the Southwest District Tournament and advanced to State for the first time in school history. Pictured back row, left to right, are Emily Gabert, Amanda Jackson, Alissa Spieles; front row, left to right, Becca Helke, Jessica Sacks, and Lauren Davis.