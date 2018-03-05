Aviators are State-bound

KETTERING — After the Butler wrestling team blew through the sectional tournament and sent 10 wrestlers to District, coach Mark Peck said his team would face its toughest test of the season.

Butler responded well, though, as the Aviators tied a school record and advanced five wrestlers to the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Tournament.

Butler placed fourth in the District with 128 points. LaSalle was first with 229, Elder second with 156, and Mason third with 132.

Ronnie Pietro led the Aviators by winning the District title at 132 pounds. Pietro pinned Phillip Hutchins of Princeton at 1:43 in his opening match and then defeated Seth Taylor of Western Brown by a 9-3 decision to advance to the semifinals.

There he defeated Sam Glassco of Mason 3-1. In the finals, he outlasted Jordan Ward of Moeller 3-1 in sudden victory.

Sophomore Jestin Love placed second at 152 pounds. He won his first match in a major decision 14-0 over Eli Newburg of Northmont. In the quarterfinals, he got another major decision with an 11-0 victory over Connor Beermann of Fairfield.

He then defeated Centerville’s Drew Weichers by a 6-2 decision. He fell in the championship round to Wayne’s Jordan Hardrick by a 5-1 decision.

Logan Hoskins qualified by placing fourth at 120 pounds. He won his first match over Princeton’s Elijah Jackson with a pin at 2:26. He advanced to the semifinals with another pin, this time of Trevor Landon of Fairborn in 1:08.

In the semis, he fell to eventual champion Antoine Allen of Lasalle in a narrow 12-11 decision. In the consolation bracket, Hoskins defeated Cristian Chavez of Lakota East in a 10-4 decision but had to settle for fourth after falling to Springboro’s Mason Kleinberg 7-2.

Senior Jansen Love also qualified by placing fourth. Wrestling at 182 pounds, he pinned Loveland’s Drew Vanderhorst in 5:54 and then defeated Mark Sannella of Kings in a 13-6 decision.

Love fell to eventual champion Blake Wilson of Lasalle in a 7-0 decision. In the consolation bracket, he defeated Western Brown’s Dylan Mosher with a pin in 2:14 but fell to Elder’s Charles Sanders by a 5-1 decision.

Nick Coyle was Butler’s other state qualifier. Wrestling at 195 pounds, Coyle earned a pin at 2:19 over Springfield’s Tressel Cochran and then defeated Jeremy Beamer of Loveland by a 4-3 score. He fell in the semis to Northmont’s Dylan Moran 10-8 in sudden victory.

In the consolation bracket, Coyle defeated Max Boyle of Harrison 7-4 before falling to LaSalle’s Michael Baker.

Other placers for the Aviators were Bailey Suddeth (126) and Ethan Cyrette (170) who placed fifth and Josh Suddeth (113) who placed sixth.

Butler’s state qualifiers will compete beginning Thursday, March 8 at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University. The championship preliminaries begin at 5:35 p.m. with the consolation round starting at 8:25 p.m.

The tournament continues on Friday with the quarterfinals at 11:20 a.m., consolation round 2 at 1:40, and semifinals and consolation quarterfinals beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinals begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Championship matches at 5:45 p.m.

Nick Coyle placed fourth and qualified for State at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Coyle.jpg Nick Coyle placed fourth and qualified for State at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Ethan Cyrette placed fifth at 170 pounds at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_EthanCyrette.jpg Ethan Cyrette placed fifth at 170 pounds at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Josh Suddeth placed sixth at 113 pounds at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_JoshSuddeth.jpg Josh Suddeth placed sixth at 113 pounds at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Logan Hoskins placed fourth and qualified for State at 120 pounds at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_LoganHoskins.jpg Logan Hoskins placed fourth and qualified for State at 120 pounds at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Jestin Love placed second and qualified to State at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Love-152.jpg Jestin Love placed second and qualified to State at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Jansen Love placed fourth and qualified to State at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Love-182.jpg Jansen Love placed fourth and qualified to State at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Mason Motter wrestled at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_MasonMotter.jpg Mason Motter wrestled at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Matt Motter wrestles at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_MattMotter.jpg Matt Motter wrestles at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Ronnie Pietro won the 132 pound weight class and advanced to State at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Pietro.jpg Ronnie Pietro won the 132 pound weight class and advanced to State at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Bailey Suddeth with fifth at 125 pounds at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_BSuddeth.jpg Bailey Suddeth with fifth at 125 pounds at the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament held at Fairmont High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Logan Hoskins, Ronnie Pietro, Jansen Love, Jestin Love, and Nick Coyle will compete at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament beginning on Thursday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_District-wrestling.jpg Logan Hoskins, Ronnie Pietro, Jansen Love, Jestin Love, and Nick Coyle will compete at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament beginning on Thursday. Contributed photo

Record-tying five wrestlers advance to State

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 o on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 o on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.