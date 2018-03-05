Aviators are State-bound

KETTERING — After the Butler wrestling team blew through the sectional tournament and sent 10 wrestlers to District, coach Mark Peck said his team would face its toughest test of the season.
Butler responded well, though, as the Aviators tied a school record and advanced five wrestlers to the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Tournament.
Butler placed fourth in the District with 128 points. LaSalle was first with 229, Elder second with 156, and Mason third with 132.
Ronnie Pietro led the Aviators by winning the District title at 132 pounds. Pietro pinned Phillip Hutchins of Princeton at 1:43 in his opening match and then defeated Seth Taylor of Western Brown by a 9-3 decision to advance to the semifinals.
There he defeated Sam Glassco of Mason 3-1. In the finals, he outlasted Jordan Ward of Moeller 3-1 in sudden victory.
Sophomore Jestin Love placed second at 152 pounds. He won his first match in a major decision 14-0 over Eli Newburg of Northmont. In the quarterfinals, he got another major decision with an 11-0 victory over Connor Beermann of Fairfield.
He then defeated Centerville’s Drew Weichers by a 6-2 decision. He fell in the championship round to Wayne’s Jordan Hardrick by a 5-1 decision.
Logan Hoskins qualified by placing fourth at 120 pounds. He won his first match over Princeton’s Elijah Jackson with a pin at 2:26. He advanced to the semifinals with another pin, this time of Trevor Landon of Fairborn in 1:08.
In the semis, he fell to eventual champion Antoine Allen of Lasalle in a narrow 12-11 decision. In the consolation bracket, Hoskins defeated Cristian Chavez of Lakota East in a 10-4 decision but had to settle for fourth after falling to Springboro’s Mason Kleinberg 7-2.
Senior Jansen Love also qualified by placing fourth. Wrestling at 182 pounds, he pinned Loveland’s Drew Vanderhorst in 5:54 and then defeated Mark Sannella of Kings in a 13-6 decision.
Love fell to eventual champion Blake Wilson of Lasalle in a 7-0 decision. In the consolation bracket, he defeated Western Brown’s Dylan Mosher with a pin in 2:14 but fell to Elder’s Charles Sanders by a 5-1 decision.
Nick Coyle was Butler’s other state qualifier. Wrestling at 195 pounds, Coyle earned a pin at 2:19 over Springfield’s Tressel Cochran and then defeated Jeremy Beamer of Loveland by a 4-3 score. He fell in the semis to Northmont’s Dylan Moran 10-8 in sudden victory.
In the consolation bracket, Coyle defeated Max Boyle of Harrison 7-4 before falling to LaSalle’s Michael Baker.
Other placers for the Aviators were Bailey Suddeth (126) and Ethan Cyrette (170) who placed fifth and Josh Suddeth (113) who placed sixth.
Butler’s state qualifiers will compete beginning Thursday, March 8 at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University. The championship preliminaries begin at 5:35 p.m. with the consolation round starting at 8:25 p.m.
The tournament continues on Friday with the quarterfinals at 11:20 a.m., consolation round 2 at 1:40, and semifinals and consolation quarterfinals beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinals begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Championship matches at 5:45 p.m.
Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 o on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.