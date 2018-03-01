What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Nerf Dart Games

Get out of the house and bring your NERF® dart shooter to the VRC for showdown with friends on Wednesday, March 7 from 6:00-7:30p. We will engage in a variety of activities including shooting at targets and breaking into teams for a showdown. We will set up barriers in the gym and build forts. For participants in grades 3 through 6. The cost is $10 Resident/Member and $13 for Non-Resident. Participants must bring their own Nerf® dart shooter and darts. Please make sure all equipment is labeled. You must pre-register for this program.

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

All egg hunters welcome on Saturday, March 17 from 9:00-11:00am. Search for eggs and turn in eggs for candy and prizes. Stay and enjoy open swim after hunts are complete. Participants must be able to swim and must be accompanied by an adult. The hunt will begin at 9:00am and then open swim will run until 11am. This program is for children ages 3-10 years old.. The cost is $5 Resident/VRC Member and $7 Non-Resident. You must pre-register for this program.

Lifeguard Pre-Screen Swim Evaluation

Before you may enroll in either Lifeguard class, you must pass the pre-screen swim test which takes place during this course on Tuesday, March 20 at 6:30p. For ages 14 years and older. The cost is $5 Resident / VRC Member and $10 Non-Resident. Cost for this Pre-Screen Evaluation is non-refundable. Contact Steve Trick at strick@vandaliaohio.org for more information. You must pre-register for this program.

Free wall night

Climbing one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, March 20 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Spring break camp

Enjoy your spring break with the VRC Spring Break Camp! The week will be jammed packed with excitement including: games, sports, arts and crafts, movies, swimming and field trips. This camp is for children is grades 1st-6th. The cost is Weekly: 1st child-$128 Resident / VRC Member; $138 Non-Resident. Weekly: 2nd child-$113 Resident / VRC Member; $123 Non-Resident. Weekly: 3rd child-$108 Resident / VRC Member; $118 Non-Resident. We also offer a daily rate of $30 Resident / VRC Member; $35 Non-Resident. This camp will run Monday, March 26 through Friday, March 30 from 7:00a-6:00p. You must pre-register for this program.

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

