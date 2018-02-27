Butler wins sectional tourney

CENTERVILLE — The Butler Aviators dominated the Centerville sectional tournament last Friday and Saturday while racking up nine championships and 279 team points. Little Miami was second with 190 points and Lakota East third with 146.5.

More importantly, the Aviators qualified 10 wrestlers to the upcoming District wrestling tournament at Fairmont High School.

“You never know where guy’s heads are this time of year,” said Butler head coach Mark Peck. “We’ve said for years you are either checking in or checking out. Our team stuff is done – its all individual from here – they each have their own tournament that they are wrestling. We want to do well as a team, but it all falls back on the individual now.”

Official results were as follows:

At 106 pounds, Matt Motter (Butler) 31-7, Fr. over Josh Miller (Tre. Edgewood) 32-3, Sr. (Fall 5:13).

At 113 Josh Suddeth (Butler) 22-4, Jr. over Olathe Seigla (Tre. Edgewood) 31-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0).

At 120 Logan Hoskins (Butler) 38-4, So. over Cristian Chavez (Lak. East) 27-9, Jr. (MD 17-6).

At 126 Bailey Suddeth (Butler) 26-7, Jr. over Hunter Donnan (Tecumseh) 34-9, Sr. (2-OT 6-4).

At 132 Ronnie Pietro (Butler) 36-4, Sr. over Cyle Wells (Tecumseh) 38-6, So. (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-3).

At 152 Jestin Love (Butler) 37-5, So. over Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) 30-5, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

At 170 Ethan Cyrette (Butler) 37-11, Sr. over Tommy Rowe (Tecumseh) 32-9, Jr. (Fall 2:34).

At 182 Jansen Love (Butler) 30-4, Sr. over Drew Katona (Lak. East) 25-7, Sr. (Fall 2:41).

Also qualifying was Mason Motter who placed fourth at 160 pounds.

Wrestling but not qualifying for District were Matt Verdes (5th, 138), Joe Solomon (6th, 145) and Chase Turner (6th, 285).

“We have some pretty high quality kids,” said Peck. “Its a new week, a new tournament, this is the biggest tournament as far as pressure. There is so much on the line. We have wrestled in three district level tournaments. We have faced this kind of competition, and now is the time to peak.”

The Aviators will look to advance to state on Friday and Saturday during the District tournament at Trent Arena. The top four finishers in each weight class move on to the state tournament.

“Our confidence is pretty high right now,” said Peck. “They have put in the work.”

Wrestling begins at 4 p.m. on Friday with sesssion II to begin at 7:30. The tournament resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. Finals will start at 6 p.m.

Josh Suddeth won the 113 pound weight class at the Centerville Sectional wrestling tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_B-Josh-Suddeth.jpg Josh Suddeth won the 113 pound weight class at the Centerville Sectional wrestling tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Logan Hoskins won the 120 pound weight class at the Centerville Sectional wrestling tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_B-Logan-Hoskins.jpg Logan Hoskins won the 120 pound weight class at the Centerville Sectional wrestling tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Matt Verdes placed fifth pound in the 138 weight class at the Centerville Sectional wrestling tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_B-Matt-Verdes-138.jpg Matt Verdes placed fifth pound in the 138 weight class at the Centerville Sectional wrestling tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Ronnie Pietro won the 132 pound weight class pound weight class at the Centerville Sectional wrestling tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_B-Pietro.jpg Ronnie Pietro won the 132 pound weight class pound weight class at the Centerville Sectional wrestling tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Ten Aviators advance to District

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

