Aviators qualify for State Indoor Meet

GENEVA, Ohio — Three Butler High School track athletes have qualified for the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Indoor State Championships.

The State Indoor meet will be held Saturday at Spire Institute in Geneva, OH.

Sophomore Dalton Shepler qualified in pole vault with a personal best mark of 16 feet even. Junior Abbie Schoenherr qualified in the 800 meter run with a personal best of 2:20.67.

Senior Daiton Sharp qualified in the triple jump with a personal best 44 fee, 10.25 inches. He also qualified in the in the long jump at 22-9.25.

Abbie Schoenherr has qualified for the OATCCC Indoor State Championships in the 800 meter run. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Abbie.jpg Abbie Schoenherr has qualified for the OATCCC Indoor State Championships in the 800 meter run. Contributed photo Dalton Shepler has qualified for the OATCCC Indoor State Championships in pole vault. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Dalton-PV.jpg Dalton Shepler has qualified for the OATCCC Indoor State Championships in pole vault. Contributed photo Daiton Sharp has qualified for the OATCCC Indoor State Championships in the triple jump and long jump. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Daiton-.jpg Daiton Sharp has qualified for the OATCCC Indoor State Championships in the triple jump and long jump. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

