Aviator bowlers head to District

CENTERVILLE — Both the Butler Girls and Boys teams qualified for Districts at the SW District Sectional tournament last Wednesday and Thursday. Amanda Jackson led the Butler Girls with a 602 (211-223-168, 12th individually) followed by Lauren Davis with a 576 (209-189-178, 19th individually) series. The Girls team finished sixth overall with the top 9 advancing on to Districts.

The Boys were led by Drew Sacks with a 715 (181-247-287, fourth overall) series, followed by Paul Sacks with a 652 (215-223-214, 14th overall) and Noah Detrick 615 (177-216-222, 29th overall). The Boys team finished 3rd overall with the top 9 advancing to Districts.

District Qualifying Teams: GIRLS: 1) Miamisburg – 4082; 2) Troy – 3979; 3) Centerville – 3963; 4) Fairmont – 3887; 5) Xenia – 3834; 6) BUTLER – 3774; 7) Springfield – 3673; 8) Beavercreek – 3544; 9) Stebbins – 3410. BOYS: 1) Centerville – 4617; 2) Beavercreek – 4458; 3) BUTLER – 4334; 4) Troy – 4244; 5) Fairmont – 4207; 6) Wayne – 4130; 7) Fairborn – 4015; 8) Springfield – 3988; 9) Bellefontaine – 3967.

Aviators honored at GWOC Postseason tourney

CENTERVILLE — The Butler Girls finished seventh and the Boys finished sixth at the GWOC Post-season tournament. Drew Sacks led all individual scorers at the tournament with a 707 (222-206-279) series and earned All-Tournament Team honors. Drew also earned All-GWOC Team Honors as well.

As for season honors, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick and Paul Sacks all earned GWOC American League first team honors, with Will Yeary earning GWOC American League second team honors. The Boys team also broke the school record for an individual Baker game, shooting a 290 during qualifying. On the girls side, Lauren Davis led the Butler girls with a 583 (174-212-197) series, good for 14th overall. Season honors went to Jessica Sacks who earned GWOC American League first team honors and Lauren Davis, Becca Helke and Amanda Jackson who all earned GWOC American League second team honors.

Pictured are Butler bowlers who earned GWOC American League First and Secondnd Team recognition. Front row, left to right, Will Yeary, Drew Sacks, Paul Sacks, Noah Detrick; back row, left to right, Amanda Jackson, Jessica Sacks, Lauren Davis, and Becca Helke. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Bowling.jpg Pictured are Butler bowlers who earned GWOC American League First and Secondnd Team recognition. Front row, left to right, Will Yeary, Drew Sacks, Paul Sacks, Noah Detrick; back row, left to right, Amanda Jackson, Jessica Sacks, Lauren Davis, and Becca Helke. Contributed photo