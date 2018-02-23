Warren wins national title in hurdles

CEDARVILLE — Last weekend was a memorable one for Butler students and graduates alike. That was true for Brooklyn Warren, former Butler soccer player and hurdler who won the 60m Hurdles Indoor NCCAA national title with the Cedarville Jackets.

“It was incredibly special because my dad was diagnosed with Cancer recently, being able to do this and make him proud makes it so much better,” said Warren.

Brooklyn’s dad was present as she took on seven qualifying competitors to race for the title. For Warren, the road to a title was a mental one.

“I needed a huge PR in order to win,” she said. “I knew my body was capable of doing it, I just had to convince my mind I could. Once I did, my time began dropping and things fell into place.”

The Cedarville Jackets open their outdoor season on March 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Butler graduate Brooklyn Warren won the NCCAA title in the 60 meter hurdles while running for Cedarville University. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Warren.jpg Butler graduate Brooklyn Warren won the NCCAA title in the 60 meter hurdles while running for Cedarville University. Contributed photo

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Reach Alyssa Burley at (37) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Alyssa Burley at (37) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.