Warren wins national title in hurdles

CEDARVILLE — Last weekend was a memorable one for Butler students and graduates alike. That was true for Brooklyn Warren, former Butler soccer player and hurdler who won the 60m Hurdles Indoor NCCAA national title with the Cedarville Jackets.
“It was incredibly special because my dad was diagnosed with Cancer recently, being able to do this and make him proud makes it so much better,” said Warren.
Brooklyn’s dad was present as she took on seven qualifying competitors to race for the title. For Warren, the road to a title was a mental one.
“I needed a huge PR in order to win,” she said. “I knew my body was capable of doing it, I just had to convince my mind I could. Once I did, my time began dropping and things fell into place.”
The Cedarville Jackets open their outdoor season on March 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.
