Aviators qualify for state swimming meet

CINCINNATI — The Butler swimming team is sending a relay team and an individual to the OHSAA State swimming meet this weekend.

Colin Wolfe qualified individually in the 50 free with a seventh place finish in 21.51 seconds.

Wolfe joined teammates Matt Brunsky, Jacob Staley, and Brendan Shanahan also qualified in the 200 free relay in a school-record time of 1:27.19.

The OHSAA State Swimming and Diving Tournament is Feb. 21-24 at C. T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Butler’s swimmers had other strong performances at the District meet.

The boys 400 Free Relay with Wolfe, Adam Gunckel, Staley, and Shanahan was tenth in a time of 3:15.66.

The boys 200 medley relay of Staley, Dalton James, Wolfe, and Shanahan was 12th in the district with a time of 1:40.30.

James was 18th in the District when he sat a personal best time of 1:02.66 in the 100 Breast.

The Aviator girls Medley Relay team of Abbey Burton, Sydney Baker, Sydney Aller, and Rachel Shively dropped 1.8 seconds to finish 14th place at Southwest Districts with a time of 1:56.61.

The girls 200 Free Relay with Baker, Allery, Shively, and Burthon was 18th in their season’s best time of 1:43.91.

Burton finished 19th in the 50 free and set a new Butler record at Southwest Districts with a time of 25.07. The former record was held by 1999 graduate Stephanie Reed with a time of 25.26.

The girls 400 Free Relay team with Baker, Aller, Shively, and Burton dropped 5.82 with a time of 3:53.60 to place 21st.

Abbey Burton finished 19th in the 50 free and set a new Butler record at Southwest Districts with a time of 25.07. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Burton-2.jpg Abbey Burton finished 19th in the 50 free and set a new Butler record at Southwest Districts with a time of 25.07. Contributed photo Colin Wolfe qualified individually for the OHSAA in the 50 free with a seventh place finish in 21.51 seconds. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Colin-Wolfe-2.jpg Colin Wolfe qualified individually for the OHSAA in the 50 free with a seventh place finish in 21.51 seconds. Contributed photo The 200 free relay team of Matt Brunsky, Jacob Staley, and Brendan Shanahan qualified for state in a school-record time of 1:27.19. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_200-Free-2.jpg The 200 free relay team of Matt Brunsky, Jacob Staley, and Brendan Shanahan qualified for state in a school-record time of 1:27.19. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.