Aviators rout Tipp, claim share of GWOC North title

VANDALIA — On Friday night the Butler Hoops fan base flooded into Tippecanoe to cheer on the Aviators as they took on the Red Devils to fight for the GWOC North title. The incredible energy in the gym pushed the Aviators to an early lead and an eventual 86-55 victory to take the GWOC North title.

In their highest scoring game of the season, the Aviators had several players putting up numbers to secure the title. Leading the team with 26 points was Kort Justice, followed by Michael Kriell with 18 points, Bryant Johnson with 14 points, Ryan Wertz with 11, Cooper Justice with nine, Braedon Norman with six, and Sutton Skapik with three.

“That atmosphere was perfect every time we scored,” said Kort Justice. “It sounded like we just made a game winning shot and I loved every second of that.”

This is the first conference title in boys basketball to be brought back to Vandalia since 2002.

“The feeling is unreal because this is what I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid,” said Justice. “I grew up wanting to win the GWOC, and to do it with this group of guys for this city – it’s amazing.”

The Aviators end the regular season 19-3 overall and 12-3 in the conference. The Aviators will either play Xenia or Fairmont in the first round of the tournament. That game will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Centerville High School. Tip time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Bryant Johnson takes a shot from the baseline versus Tipp on Friday evening. Kort Justice splits a pair of defenders during Butler's win over Tipp on Friday night. Michaell Kreill drives toward the basket as the Aviators won at Tipp. The Butler Aviators claimed a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division championship with an 86-55 win at Tipp on Friday. The league title is Butler's first in boys basketball since 2002.

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

