Yellow Jackets sting Butler

VANDALIA — Two years ago the Butler Aviators completed two seasons of Greater Western Ohio Conference futility. Zero wins in 20 tries in league play. Just six wins overall out of 46 total games.

Fast forward to February 2018 and the Aviators entered the game with Sidney on Tuesday night to decide the GWOC North title with 18 wins in 20 games and a chance to do something no other Butler team had done since 2003 – win a league title.

That dream will have to wait at least three more days as Sidney scored with 2.5 seconds left to claim a 36-34 win. The loss drops Butler to 18-3 overall and into a tie with Sidney at 11-3 atop the GWOC North standings. Sidney improved to 15-6 overall.

Butler will travel to Tippecanoe on Friday while Sidney will host Greenville. Tipp beat the Aviators 58-55 on Dec. 22.

Both teams were tight early in the electric atmosphere – the Aviators came into the game with a one game lead by virtue of a 58-51 win at Sidney in mid-December.

After Kort Justice tied the game at 34-34 with a jumper on the baseline with 48 seconds left, Sidney ran the clock to 15.5 seconds before calling time.

Sidney’s leading scorer Andre Gordon, who was held 18 points under his 25 point average on the season, drove down the lane and dished to Ratez Roberts on the right block for the go-ahead basket with 2.5 seconds to play in regulation.

“We took him (Gordon) out offensively but led just 2-1 after a quarter,” said Butler head coach DJ Wyrick. “Our game plan was to contain him as much as possible, but a couple of their guys hit threes that you normally wouldn’t expect. On the other hand, you look at our threes – we were 3-of-16 – that pretty much tells the story. I think the crowd and the meaningfulness of the game got to us a little bit. We were waiting for something to happen instead of making something happen.”

Both teams were tight early as they scored just three points between them in the opening period with Butler claiming a 2-1 lead. Butler remained cold in the second period but hung around to trail 14-9 at half.

The Aviators heated up in the third quarter and tied the game at 14-14 with 6:50 on a three-pointer by Braedon Norman. Sidney answered with a three by Ryan Heins and took a 21-16 lead with 5:10 to play.

Butler tied the game at 23-23 at the end of three periods thanks to a basket by Sutton Skapik and Bryant Johnson.

Frustration by the Yellow Jackets boiled over between the third and fourth periods as the Sidney bench was whistled for a technical foul, but the Aviators missed both free throws and were unable to capitalize.

Still, Butler took their largest lead of the game at 26-23 on a three by Norman with 7:20 left. Baskets by Roberts an old fashioned three-point play by Devan Rogers put Sidney back on top.

The lead would change hands five times in the final five minutes before a basket by Gordon gave Sidney the lead for good with 2:15 to play.

Gordon hit a free throw with 1:01 left to give the Jackets a 34-32 lead but a basket by Justice with 48 seconds tied the game with 48 seconds remaining.

Sidney stood at mid-court before taking a time-out with 15.5 seconds left that ultimately set up the game winning basket by Roberts.

“The silver lining in all this is they just played a game for a league title,” said Wyrick. “Now they get to do it again on Friday. Even if its shared, that banner is still going to say 2018 on it. That’s still an accomplishment that hasn’t happened in 15 years. We still have a lot to accomplish – 18 wins is still the seventh most in program history. We have another meaningful game on Friday and I hope we learn from this one.”

Butler will travel to Tippecanoe on Friday. Tip time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Bryant Johnson scored two of his eight points versus Sidney on Tuesday night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Johnson-3.jpg Bryant Johnson scored two of his eight points versus Sidney on Tuesday night. Photo by Justin Spivey | J Spivey Photography Kort Justice shoots a baseline jumper versus Sidney on Tuesday night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Justice-4.jpg Kort Justice shoots a baseline jumper versus Sidney on Tuesday night. Photo by Justin Spivey | J Spivey Photography Michael Kreill takes a shot in traffic versus Sidney on Tuesday night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Kreill-4.jpg Michael Kreill takes a shot in traffic versus Sidney on Tuesday night. Photo by Justin Spivey | J Spivey Photography

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

