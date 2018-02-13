KETTERING — The Butler Aviators dominated the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament last weekend by scoring a whopping 276.5 points. That record total was more than 100 points higher than second place Springboro (176). Beavercreek was third with 167.5 points.

It was the second straight year the Aviators won the tournament.

“When you win this tournament it means something,” said Butler head coach Mark Peck. “These kids have worked hard, their parents have worked hard, the stat girls have worked hard, the JV kids have worked hard to push these guys. There’s a lot that has to align just right to win this. Hopefully we aren’t done.”

Winning weight classes for the Aviators were Matt Motter (106 pounds), Josh Suddeth (113), Bailey Suddeth (126), Ronnie Pietro (132), Ethan Cyrette (170), and Jansen Love (182).

“I knew after the seed meeting we were set up to do pretty well,” said Peck. “This team scores a lot of bonus points and after the first night we were up by almost 40 points which is a lot.”

The Aviators have two weeks to recuperate and get ready for the Centerville Sectional Tournament to be held on Feb. 23-24 at Centerville High School.

Official results

106 pounds

Matt Motter (28-7) placed 1st and scored 30.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Matt Motter (Butler) 28-7 won by fall over Michael Gust (Springboro) 16-20 (Fall 2:22)

Quarterfinal – Matt Motter (Butler) 28-7 won by fall over Enrique Loaiza (Sidney) 6-14 (Fall 0:56)

Semifinal – Matt Motter (Butler) 28-7 won by fall over Colin Mellott (Northmont) 7-9 (Fall 1:19)

1st Place Match – Matt Motter (Butler) 28-7 won by fall over Kaileigh Nuessgen (Beavercreek) 21-10 (Fall 0:53)

113 pounds

Josh Suddeth (19-4) placed 1st and scored 27.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Josh Suddeth (Butler) 19-4 won by fall over Madix O`Bryant (Xenia) 7-22 (Fall 3:12)

Quarterfinal – Josh Suddeth (Butler) 19-4 won by fall over Coby Pinkston (Lebanon) 16-13 (Fall 3:17)

Semifinal – Josh Suddeth (Butler) 19-4 won by tech fall over Amir Harris (Trotwood-Madison) 24-7 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))

1st Place Match – Josh Suddeth (Butler) 19-4 won by decision over Kyah Patrick (Beavercreek) 25-9 (Dec 3-2)

120 pounds

Logan Hoskins (35-4) placed 2nd and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Hoskins (Butler) 35-4 won by fall over Donnie Baker (Trotwood-Madison) 2-14 (Fall 0:45)

Quarterfinal – Logan Hoskins (Butler) 35-4 won by fall over Brian Wintrow (Piqua) 9-13 (Fall 1:00)

Semifinal – Logan Hoskins (Butler) 35-4 won by fall over Trevor Landon (Fairborn) 21-9 (Fall 1:14)

1st Place Match – Mason Kleinberg (Springboro) 36-2 won by decision over Logan Hoskins (Butler) 35-4 (Dec 8-2)

126 pounds

Bailey Suddeth (24-6) placed 1st and scored 28.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Bailey Suddeth (Butler) 24-6 won by fall over Jacob Pfander (Beavercreek) 13-17 (Fall 2:51)

Quarterfinal – Bailey Suddeth (Butler) 24-6 won by fall over Nathan Keaton (Springfield) 15-13 (Fall 4:40)

Semifinal – Bailey Suddeth (Butler) 24-6 won by fall over Michael Maas (Fairmont) 21-10 (Fall 3:50)

1st Place Match – Bailey Suddeth (Butler) 24-6 won by decision over Joseph Pascale (Troy) 35-3 (Dec 7-0)

132 pounds

Ronnie Pietro (32-4) placed 1st and scored 27.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ronnie Pietro (Butler) 32-4 won by tech fall over Matthew Barga (Miamisburg) 2-4 (TF-1.5 0:00 (21-4))

Quarterfinal – Ronnie Pietro (Butler) 32-4 won by tech fall over Dean Hurd (Greenville) 20-15 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-0))

Semifinal – Ronnie Pietro (Butler) 32-4 won by major decision over Sam Herndon (Piqua) 26-8 (MD 11-2)

1st Place Match – Ronnie Pietro (Butler) 32-4 won by major decision over James Davis (West Carrollton) 23-5 (MD 12-3)

138 pounds

Matt Verdes (30-9) placed 3rd and scored 17.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Matt Verdes (Butler) 30-9 won by major decision over Tristan Keaton (Springfield) 4-18 (MD 15-2)

Quarterfinal – Matt Verdes (Butler) 30-9 won by tech fall over James Wilson (Northmont) 3-12 (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-3))

Semifinal – Gavin Fogel (Fairmont) 18-7 won by major decision over Matt Verdes (Butler) 30-9 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Semi – Matt Verdes (Butler) 30-9 won by decision over Parker Bell (Springboro) 15-18 (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match – Matt Verdes (Butler) 30-9 won by major decision over Jacob Mikesell (Greenville) 19-10 (MD 13-4)

145 pounds

Joe Solomon (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Blake (Tippecanoe) 19-5 won by fall over Joe Solomon (Butler) 0-2 (Fall 2:47)

Cons. Round 1 – Joe Solomon (Butler) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Phillip Nared (Xenia) 22-14 won by major decision over Joe Solomon (Butler) 0-2 (MD 13-4)

152 pounds

Jestin Love (34-5) placed 3rd and scored 21.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jestin Love (Butler) 34-5 won by fall over Landon Johnson (Sidney) 5-7 (Fall 1:06)

Quarterfinal – Jestin Love (Butler) 34-5 won by fall over Eli Newburg (Northmont) 19-16 (Fall 1:46)

Semifinal – Drew Wiechers (Centerville) 26-2 won by decision over Jestin Love (Butler) 34-5 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Semi – Jestin Love (Butler) 34-5 won by major decision over Caleb Tackett (Lebanon) 22-13 (MD 14-4)

3rd Place Match – Jestin Love (Butler) 34-5 won by fall over Will Coffield (Springboro) 24-12 (Fall 2:33)

160 pounds

Mason Motter (26-14) placed 3rd and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Motter (Butler) 26-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Mason Motter (Butler) 26-14 won by fall over Tyler Smith (West Carrollton) 6-8 (Fall 1:56)

Quarterfinal – Mason Motter (Butler) 26-14 won by fall over Stephan Shampton (Xenia) 7-16 (Fall 1:14)

Semifinal – Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) 24-6 won by decision over Mason Motter (Butler) 26-14 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Semi – Mason Motter (Butler) 26-14 won by decision over Allen Tangeman (Sidney) 12-16 (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match – Mason Motter (Butler) 26-14 won by fall over Mark Calcaterra (Springboro) 25-12 (Fall 1:52)

170 pounds

Ethan Cyrette (34-11) placed 1st and scored 28.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Cyrette (Butler) 34-11 won by fall over Zeke Cook (Stebbins) 7-18 (Fall 1:24)

Quarterfinal – Ethan Cyrette (Butler) 34-11 won by fall over Dakota Hamman (Troy) 3-13 (Fall 1:14)

Semifinal – Ethan Cyrette (Butler) 34-11 won by fall over Jacob Stamcoff (Springboro) 28-9 (Fall 2:49)

1st Place Match – Ethan Cyrette (Butler) 34-11 won in double overtime over Jacob Yost (Springfield) 29-10 (2-OT 5-4)

182 pounds

Jansen Love (27-4) placed 1st and scored 27.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jansen Love (Butler) 27-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jansen Love (Butler) 27-4 won by fall over Kyle Roberts (Northmont) 4-7 (Fall 0:49)

Semifinal – Jansen Love (Butler) 27-4 won by fall over Colton Quantz (Lebanon) 28-10 (Fall 3:04)

1st Place Match – Jansen Love (Butler) 27-4 won by tech fall over Sebastian Beachler (Miamisburg) 31-3 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-1))

195 pounds

Nick Coyle (5-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Coyle (Butler) 5-1 won by fall over Josh Walker (Sidney) 0-4 (Fall 0:31)

Quarterfinal – Nick Coyle (Butler) 5-1 won by fall over Elijah Woodroof (Fairmont) 17-16 (Fall 0:48)

Semifinal – Nick Coyle (Butler) 5-1 won by fall over Blake Justice (Lebanon) 31-11 (Fall 5:49)

1st Place Match – Dylan Moran (Northmont) 30-5 won by decision over Nick Coyle (Butler) 5-1 (Dec 3-0)

285 pounds

Chase Turner (1-14) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Padilla (Wayne) 28-5 won by fall over Chase Turner (Butler) 1-14 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 1 – Chase Turner (Butler) 1-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Josh Walls (Beavercreek) 15-14 won by fall over Chase Turner (Butler) 1-14 (Fall 0:53)

Bailey Suddeth wrestles at 126 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_BaileySuddeth126.jpg Bailey Suddeth wrestles at 126 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker Logan Hoskins wrestles at 120 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_LoganHoskins120.jpg Logan Hoskins wrestles at 120 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker Josh Suddeth wrestles at 113 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_JoshSuddeth113.jpg Josh Suddeth wrestles at 113 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker Ronnie Pietro wrestles at 132 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_RonniePietro132.jpg Ronnie Pietro wrestles at 132 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker Matt Verdes wrestles at 138 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_MattVerdes138.jpg Matt Verdes wrestles at 138 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker Matt Motter wrestles at 106 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_MattMotter106.jpg Matt Motter wrestles at 106 pounds during the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker The Butler wrestling team won its second straight Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament last week in dominating fashion. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_WrestlingGWOC.jpg The Butler wrestling team won its second straight Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament last week in dominating fashion. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.