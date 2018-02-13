Aviators win GWOC North title

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler boys captured the outright GWOC North title with a 2384-2189 win over Tippecanoe on Senior Night. The win ended the regular season with the boys compiling a 14-1 GWOC North record, and a 16-2 overall record this season.

Drew Sacks led the way with a 472 (258-214) set, followed by Paul Sacks 411 (196-215) and Noah Detrick 409 (197-212). Both Aaron Seelbaugh and Benny Fechner added 211 games.

This was the second GWOC North title in a row for the boys.

The girls also finished on a high note with a 2143-1702 win over Tipp. Jessica Sacks led with a 458 (221-237) set, followed by Lauren Davis 430 (208-222), Becca Helke 354 (153-201) and Amanda Jackson 332 (157-175). The win put the girls team at 12-3 in the GWOC North, 13-3 overall which earned them a second place GWOC North finish this season.

Next up for both boys and girls Varsity will be the GWOC Post Season tournament at Poelking Lanes South this Saturday, February 17 at 9 a.m.

Aviators edge Sidney

SIDNEY — The Butler boys captured at least a share of the GWOC North title on the road with a hard fought four pin victory, 2408-2404 over Sidney.

“It was back and forth all night with Sidney, a great match with the championship of the GWOC North on the line once again,” said Coach Steve Sacks. “It came down to the tenth frame of the final baker game and we were fortunate to come away with the victory.”

Noah Detrick led the attack with a 489 (244-245) set, followed by Drew Sacks 421 (206-215), Paul Sacks 387 (174-213) and Will Yeary’s 219 game.

The girls team also won 2117-1772 over Sidney. Jessica Sacks was high for the girls with a 412 (230-182) set, followed by Lauren Davis 390 (171-219), Becca Helke 346 (156-190), Amanda Jackson 342 (163-179) and Emily Gabert’s 149 game.

The Butler boys bowling team pose with their Greater Western Ohio North championship trophy. Pictured front row, left to right, Will Yeary, Coach Nate Lee, Ben French; back row, left to right, Coach Steve Sacks, Benny Fechner, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, Paul Sacks, Jake Smith, Aaron Seelbaugh, and Coach Jeff Rezabek. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_BowlingChamps.jpg The Butler boys bowling team pose with their Greater Western Ohio North championship trophy. Pictured front row, left to right, Will Yeary, Coach Nate Lee, Ben French; back row, left to right, Coach Steve Sacks, Benny Fechner, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, Paul Sacks, Jake Smith, Aaron Seelbaugh, and Coach Jeff Rezabek. Contributed photo