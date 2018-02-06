Butler wrestling honors seniors

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviator wrestling progra welcomed back alumni and honored four seniors as they dominated Chaminade-Julienne by a 56-17 score on Friday.

DJ Hicks, Ronnie Pietro, Jansen Love, and Ethan Cyrette were honored along with their families prior to the match.

Next up for the Aviators is the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m. and continuing Saturday at 10 a.m. The tournament will be held at Kettering’s James S. Trent Arena.

The Butler wrestling program welcomed past wrestlers for Alumni Night versus CJ. Photo by Alyssa Burley Ethan Cyrette was victorious versus CJ. Photo by Alyssa Burley Jestin Love works for a pin against CJ. Photo by Alyssa Burley Joey Solomon wrestles against CJ. Photo by Alyssa Burley Mason Motter wrestles against CJ. Photo by Alyssa Burley The Morton Middle School wrestling team attended Senior Night vs. CJ. Photo by Alyssa Burley Butler seniors DJ Hicks, Ronnie Pietro, Jansen Love, and Ethan Cyrette with their families. Photo by Alyssa Burley Butler honored seniors DJ Hicks, Ronnie Pietro, Jansen Love, and Ethan Cyrette prior to their match with CJ. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

