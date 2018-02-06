Posted on by

Butler wrestling honors seniors


Aviators defeat CJ 56-17 on Alumni and Senior Night

By Darrell Wacker - dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

The Butler wrestling program welcomed past wrestlers for Alumni Night versus CJ.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Ethan Cyrette was victorious versus CJ.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Jestin Love works for a pin against CJ.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Joey Solomon wrestles against CJ.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Mason Motter wrestles against CJ.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

The Morton Middle School wrestling team attended Senior Night vs. CJ.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Butler seniors DJ Hicks, Ronnie Pietro, Jansen Love, and Ethan Cyrette with their families.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Butler honored seniors DJ Hicks, Ronnie Pietro, Jansen Love, and Ethan Cyrette prior to their match with CJ.


Contributed photo

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviator wrestling progra welcomed back alumni and honored four seniors as they dominated Chaminade-Julienne by a 56-17 score on Friday.

DJ Hicks, Ronnie Pietro, Jansen Love, and Ethan Cyrette were honored along with their families prior to the match.

Next up for the Aviators is the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m. and continuing Saturday at 10 a.m. The tournament will be held at Kettering’s James S. Trent Arena.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

