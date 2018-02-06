Aviators claim top two spots at Tiffin

TIFFIN — Butler’s junior varsity boys bowling team took first and varsity was second at the Darl Wilson Memorial Tournament in Tiffin on Saturday. The competition was held on a challenging oil pattern (41’ Kegel Beaten Path) that limited scoring on the day.

The Butler boys JV team qualified first over second place qualifier Perkins, then met Perkins in the best 2-of-3 baker finals, where they narrowly lost the first game, then won the next two baker games to capture the championship.

Jake Smith was high for Butler with a 532 (184-162-186) series, followed by Elijah Walters 512 (165-190-157), Zach Luttrell 498 (157-177-164) and Hunter Spieles 486 (158-160-168). Ian Jacobs added a 165 game. Jackson Losey and Kyle Seelbaugh also scored on the day.

The Varsity boys also qualified first, defeated Perkins 2-0 in the best 2-of-3 semifinals before losing 2-0 to 2-seed Eastwood in the finals.

Paul Sacks led the scoring for the Aviators with a 692 (205-209-278) series and finished 1st overall for the tournament, earning the Bowler of the Tournament honors and a place on the All-Tournament team. Noah Detrick also earned All-Tournament team honors with a 617 (203-214-200) series, good for fifth place overall.

Aviators sweep Greenville

HUBER HEIGHTS — Both girls and boys varsity defeated Greenville for the second time this week, this time at home with the boys winning 2614-2039 and the girls winning 2128-1633.

The wins moved the boys to 11-1 in the GWOC, 13-2 overall and the girls to 10-2 in the GWOC, 11-2 overall.

Drew Sacks led the boys with a 513 (279-234), followed by Paul Sacks 497 (249-248), Noah Detrick 468 (221-247) and Will Yeary 442 (183-259).

Jessica Sacks led the girls with a 407 (225-182) followed by Becca Helke 399 (226-173) and Lauren Davis 351 (168-183) and Emily Gabert with a 150 game.

The girls JV suffered their second narrow loss in a row bowling 4-on-5 1252-1235. Sydney Theobald led with a 325 (146-179) followed by Katrina Herzog 275 (141-134).

For the JV boys, Butler JVA 1999, Butler JVB 1957, Greenville JV 1731. Elijah Walters was high for JVA with a 391 (266 high game), followed by Jackson Losey with a 354 (156-198) and Hunter Spieles 339 (176-163). Kyle Seelbaugh led JVB with a 356 (144-212), followed by Sam Ferguson 337 (177-160). Ian Jacobs added a 172 game and Dom Fiori a 163 game.

Aviators sweep Wave on the road

GREENVILLE — Both Girls and Boys Varsity come away with victories at Greenville, with the Girls varsity winning 2215-1589 while the Boys varsity outscored the Wave 2344-2176. Jessica Sacks was high scorer for the girls with a 427 (257-170), followed by Becca Helke with a 400 (249-151), Lauren Davis with a 394 (204-190), Alissa Spieles with a 357 (189-168) and 353 (161-192). For the Boys, Noah Detrick was high with a 458 (243-215), followed by Paul Sacks 431 (206-225), Benny Fechner 394 (224-170) and Aaron Seelbaugh 363 (181-182). Boys JV defeated Greenville Boys JV 1960-1783. Hunter Spieles was high with a 352 (151-201). Zach Luttrell added a 175 game and Kyle Seelbaugh a 169 game. A shorthanded JV Girls squad bowled 4 on 5 and lost by just 9 pins. Breanne Kroeker led with a 263 (111-146), Sydney Theobald added a 155 game, Katrina Herzog a 133 game and Alyssa Perkins a 116 game.

The Butler junior varsity boys won the Darl Wilson Memorial Tournament in Tiffin on Saturday. Pictured left to right are Elijah Walters, Jackson Losey, Jake Smith, Hunter Spieles, Zach Luttrell, Coach Nate Lee, Kyle Seelbaugh, and Ian Jacobs. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_ButlerJVBoysjpeg.jpeg The Butler junior varsity boys won the Darl Wilson Memorial Tournament in Tiffin on Saturday. Pictured left to right are Elijah Walters, Jackson Losey, Jake Smith, Hunter Spieles, Zach Luttrell, Coach Nate Lee, Kyle Seelbaugh, and Ian Jacobs. Contributed photo