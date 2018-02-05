Aviators compete at GWOC meet

TROTWOOD — The Butler boys swimming team placed third at the Greater Western Ohio Conference meet and the girls swimming team placed ninth in the 17-team field.

Butler’s boys scored 213 points while first place Centerville scored 490 and second place Beavercreek had 401.

Colin Wolfe placed second in the 100 freestyle in a time of 48.76 seconds behind Beavercreek’s Josef Pohlmann who set a conference record at 46.55 seconds.

Wolfe combined with Matt Brunsky, Brendan Shanahan, and Jacob Staley to take second in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:28.10.

The 200 medley relay team of Staley, James Dalton, Adam Gunckel, and Brunsky placed third in a time of 1:44.79.

Shanahan, Gunckel, Staley, and Wolfe also combined to place third in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:22.12.

Wolfe place third in the 50 freestyle in 22.05 seconds followed by Staley in seventh (22.85) and Brunsky in eighth (23.00).

Butler’s girls swimming team got strong performances from Abbey Burton who placed fourth in the 50 freestyle in 25.27 seconds and Sydney Baker who was sixth in 25.80 seconds.

The 200 free relay team of Burton, Baker, Sydney Aller and Rachel Shively placed sixth in a time of 1:58.55.

The Butler swimming teams will return to action on Friday and Saturday in the Centerville Sectional Tournament. Butler will swim at Trotwood-Madison High School. Action will begin at 4:50 p.m. on Friday for the boys and 8:25 a.m. on Saturday for the girls.

The top two times at each sectional site automatically qualify for district in both individual and relay events. A total of 32 individual qualifiers and 24 relay teams will advance to district.

