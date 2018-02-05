Flatt wins TUFF award

VANDALIA – This year, the Blake LaForce TUFF Award goes to Butler senior Logan Flatt, as selected by his teammates.

This award is in honor of Blake LaForce, a Butler football player and graduate. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 18.

The award is an opportunity to honor Blake and allow his legacy to inspire others.

The Blake LaForce TUFF Award is on display at Butler High School, with Blake’s retired #41 jersey.

This award reads: “What it takes to Compete, Persevere and Win: Belief, Heart, Will, Tenacity, Hard Work, Mental & Physical TUFFNESS, Strength, Teamwork, Leadership, Courage, Fight, Humility, Athletic Prowess, Sportsmanship, Compassion, A BIG Smile.

Grossman will receive his name on a plaque, on the TUFF Award display, a TUFF trophy, and a leather weightlifting belt engraved with “Blake LaForce #41 TUFF.”

Grossman says this was the award and honor he wanted to receive. After graduation, he plans to attend the Ohio State University or Miami of Ohio to study Mechanical Engineering.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_TUFF.jpeg

TUFF award honors Blake LaForce

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.