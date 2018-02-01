Aviators defeat Wave on Senior Night

VANDALIA — The Greenville girls basketball team visited the SAC on Wednesday night looking to stay at least mathematically in the GWOC North race with Butler and Tippecanoe.

The Green Wave proved to be stubborn, but the Lady Aviators slowly pulled away for a 44-28 victory.

The win guarantees Butler (13-6 overall, 10-2 GWOC North) no worse than a second place finish in the league. Greenville (11-8, 8-4) was eliminated in the GWOC race as they fell four games behind league-leading Tipp with three games to play.

“It was a good night for us,” said Butler head coach Molly Bardonaro. “We knew Greenville came in 8-3 in the conference and we were 9-2 and in order to keep second by ourselves we had to get by this one. Anything is possible – we have three league games left. Now we are preparing for the tournament.”

Prior to the game, the Aviators honored seniors Willow Knight and Natalie Maurer.

“I remember when Willow was a freshman how excited I was to get to coach her because of her intensity and her love of the game,” said Bardonaro. “That’s something that doesn’t come along very often.”

Knight only played three seasons after suffering a knee injury prior to her sophomore season.

“That injury could have completely destroyed her, wrecked her confidence and mental game, but if anything she came back stronger,” Bardonaro said.

Knight said the support she’s gotten has been meaningful.

“It’s meant a lot to me being here since freshman year with some varsity time and then my injury as a sophomore – my family followed me through all of that,” said Knight.

Maurer has played in 31 games over the past two seasons.

“No matter what I asked Natalie to do in practice or in games, she would do it,” said Bardonaro. “She never questioned it, she did it 110 percent every single time. I can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Knight provided senior leadership on Wednesday by leading all scorers with 18 points and pulling down 7 rebounds. Knight has been on a scoring surge over the past seven games while averaging 16.1 points a game in the stretch.

Tyree Fletcher had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while taking four steals and blocking a pair of shots.

“Willow has been around the game long enough she knows how to put a team on her shoulders and get the game won,” said Bardonaro. “Abbie did the same a couple of games ago. When you have 3-4 girls who can step up and score that keeps teams from honing in on one player.”

Abbie Schoenherr added 9 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists for the Aviators.

“I can’t praise enough what Abbie and Tyree have done for this team,” said Bardonaro.

Butler led just 10-8 after the first period but extended that to 22-14 by doubling up the Wave in the second quarter.

Scoring was at a premium in the third and, despite scoring just 9 points, the Aviators extended the lead to 31-18 with a strong defensive effort. Butler took its largest lead of the game late in the fourth eased out to set the final score.

Butler will return to action on Saturday as they travel to Troy for a conference game. Tip off is set for 1 p.m.

Maddie Mitchell (left) and Tyree Fletcher (right) battle a Greenville player for a rebound. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_MitchellFletcher.jpeg Maddie Mitchell (left) and Tyree Fletcher (right) battle a Greenville player for a rebound. Photo by Alyssa Burley Abbie Schoenherr drives to the basket versus Greenville. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Schoenherr.jpeg Abbie Schoenherr drives to the basket versus Greenville. Photo by Alyssa Burley Willow Knight chases down a loose ball during Butler’s gave versus Greenville. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_willow.jpeg Willow Knight chases down a loose ball during Butler’s gave versus Greenville. Photo by Alyssa Burley The Butler girls basketball program honored seniors Natalie Maurer (left) and Willow Knight prior to Wednesday’s game versus Greenville. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Seniors.jpg The Butler girls basketball program honored seniors Natalie Maurer (left) and Willow Knight prior to Wednesday’s game versus Greenville. Photo by Alyssa Burley

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.