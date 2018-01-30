Aviators rebound with win at Piqua

PIQUA — The Butler boys basketball team rebounded from their second loss of the season with a hard-fought road win over the Piqua Indians on Tuesday night by a 59-46 score in GWOC American action Tuesday night.

Vandalia improved to 15-2 overall and 10-2 in GWOC American play, while Piqua dropped to 7-10 and 4-6.

Kort Justice had nine points in the opening quarter as Vandalia took a 16-12 lead.

A three by Mick Karn at the first half buzzer got Piqua within 30-24 at the break.

Butler opened a 44-34 lead after three quarters.

Piqua was within 48-40 with 3:49 to go before Braedon Norman hit a three and Butler put the game away from the line, making six of seven in the fourth quarter.

Justice had 21 points and seven rebounds, Michael Kreill scored 14 points, Bryan Johnson had eight points and nine rebound and Ryan Wertz had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Ben Schmiesing led Piqua with 17 points and 17 rebounds, while Karn and Devon Brown both had eight points and Qurri Tucker scored seven.

Vandalia was 23 of 55 from the floor and six of 10 from the line, while Piqua was 18 of 52 from the floor and six of 10 from the line.

Vandalia won the battle of the boards 38-32 and had six turnovers to Piqua’s nine.

BOXSCORE

Vandalia-Butler (59)

Michael Kreill 6-0-14, Kort Justice 8-2-21, Bryan Johnson 4-0-8, Ryan Wertz 3-0-7, Sutton Skapik 1-0-2, Braedon Norman 1-4-7,Tyler Montague 0-0-0, Leland Skapik 0-0-0. Totals: 23-6-59.

Piqua (46)

Devon Brown 3-1-8, Cory Cotrell 1-0-2, Hayden Schrubb 2-0-4, Qurri Tucker 3-0-7, Ben Schmiesing 6-4-17, Mick Karn 3-1-8, Trey Richmond 0-0-0, Xian Harrison 0-0-0. Totals: 18-6-46.

3-point field goals — Vandalia: Kreill (2), Justice (3), Wertz, Norman. Piqua: Brown, Tucker, Schmiesing, Karn.

Score By Quaters

Vandalia 16 30 44 59

Piqua 12 24 34 46

Records: Vandalia 15-2 (10-2), Piqua 7-10 (4-6).

Reserve score: Vandalia 60, Piqua 44.

Bryant Johnson, 12, flies through the Indians defense. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Johnson-2.jpg Bryant Johnson, 12, flies through the Indians defense. Photo by Mike Ullery | Piqua Daily Call Butler’s Kort Justice, 5, attempts to get a shot off against Piqua. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Kort.jpg Butler’s Kort Justice, 5, attempts to get a shot off against Piqua. Photo by Mike Ullery | Piqua Daily Call Michael Kreill, 3, nails a three-pointer for the Aviators. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Kreill-3.jpg Michael Kreill, 3, nails a three-pointer for the Aviators. Photo by Mike Ullery | Piqua Daily Call

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Kiser is the Sports Editor at the Piqua Daily Call. Reach him at (937) 451-3334.

Rob Kiser is the Sports Editor at the Piqua Daily Call. Reach him at (937) 451-3334.