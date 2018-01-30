Butler matmen rout Beavers

The Butler Aviator wrestling team nearly doubled up Beavercreek by a score of 48-26 on Friday in a battle of the area’s top teams. Pictured left to right are Kelly Stevens, Mark Peck, Jake Watkins, Honoraroy coach Andy Leach, AJ Owen, Bree, Brannon King, Phil Plummer. Butler will host CJ Friday evening on Senior Night, Alumni Night, and Middle School Night.

The Butler JV wrestling team placed second out of 24 teams at the Butler JV Invitational on Saturday. Pictured in front row, left to right, are Holden Moreland, DJ Hicks, Chase Turner, Khali Brooks, Isaac Bratton, Zach Lynn; back row, left to right, Anthony Koewler, Luke Koehl, Reagan Dunnaway, Bryce Echeman, Tyler Yones, Mason Sherrill, Tommy Hicks, Clay Burrows, Wyatt Arndts, Brendan McKenzie, Anton Jensen, and Kaden Echeman.

