Lady Aviators second at GWOC

TROTWOOD — This past Saturday the Vandalia Butler girls swim team competed at Trotwood for the GWOC title. Although the girls took second this year, the girls swam phenomenally.

The girls started out on a high note with the 200 medley relay of Sydney Baker, Abbey Burton, Sydney Aller and Rachel Shively taking 1st with a time of 1:57.67. Baker, Burton, Aller and Shively also took 2nd in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:45.37.

In the 50 freestyle Baker and Burton swam a close race with Burton taking 2nd with a 25.58 and Baker taking 3rd with a 25.91. Shively, who also placed 6th, swam a time of 27.56 lowering her personal best by 1 second.

Burton and Shively both swam the 100 freestyle as well. Burton took 3rd with a time of 56.96 and Shively with a time of 1:02.40. Junior Jillian McDowell also took 10th with a time of 1:05.42

In the 200 freestyle freshman Sydney Aller took 3rd with a time of 2:15.93. Junior Erin Dean took 5th with a 2:17.39 and sophomore Gwynne Rohde took 6th with a time of 2:19.68.

Rohde also took 3rd in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:04.52.

In the 100 backstroke Erin Dean took 4th with a time of 1:10.17 and Senior Ana Valdespino took 7th with a 1:15.22.

In the 100 butterfly Sydney Aller also took 3rd with a time of 1:09.98 and fellow freshman Sofia Valdespino took 7th with a time of 1:20.24.

In the 200 IM A. Valdespino and McDowell swam a very close race with Valdespino in 7th with a 2:48.27 and McDowell in 8th with a 2:48.83.

100 breastroke was a success for Butler swimmers. Senior Sydney Baker took second with a time of 1:22.62 as well as Grace Cope who took 3rd with a 1:17.19 and Sofia Valdespino who took 5th with a 2:23.99.

To end the meet the 400 free relay of Erin Dean, Gwynne Rohde, Jillian McDowell and Ana Valdespino took 4th with a 4:20.71.

