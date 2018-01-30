Aviators win 14th straight league title

TROTWOOD — The Vandalia-Butler Boys Swim Team claimed their fourteenth consecutive GWOC North Championship title on Saturday during the 2018 Greater Western Ohio League Championships. The boys won with a total of 489 points, followed by Troy with 310 points. The meet started off strong with the 200 Medley relay (Jacob Staley, Dalton James, Adam Gunckel, and Matt Brunsky) that placed 3rd. Senior Colin Wolfe continues his impressive senior year by placing first in both the 50 free and 100 freestyle with a time of 21.88 and 48.32. Sophomore Adam Gunckel placed first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.30.

Senior Brendan Shanahan who was seeded fourth, had an outstanding 100 backstroke by placing 1st with a time of 57.79. Sophomore Cameron Tuttle dropped four seconds in the 100 free for a new personal best time of 54.73.The boys 200 Free Relay (Colin Wolfe, Brendan Shanahan, Matt Brunsky, and Jacob Staley) placed 1st with a new meet record of 1:28.86, beating the previous time by four seconds. The 400 Free Relay (Brendan Shanahan, Adam Gunkel, Jacob Staley, and Colin Wolfe) also placed 1st and another meet record with an impressive time of 3:20.81, beating the previous time by 5 seconds.

The following swimmers will advance to GWOC Conference finals this Thursday at Trotwood High School: Grant Harsch, Ryan Conley, Sam Martin, Kyle Wertz, Dalton James, Cameron Tuttle, Adam Gunckel, Brendan Shanahan, Matt Brunsky, Khalil Ruiz, Colin Wolfe, and Jacob Staley.

The Butler boys swimming team won its 14th straight GWOC North title on Saturday. Pictured back row, left to righ, are Grant Harsch, Jeremy Midlam, Sam Martin, Ryan Conley, Blaine Payton, Brendan Shanahan, Adam Gunckel, Coach Kenny Stiles, Colin Wolfe, Khalil Ruiz, Eli Neal; bottom row, left to right, Kyle Wertz, Elijah Gaylon, Matt Brunsky, Jacob Staley, Nathan Burton, Caleb Vieth, Riley Brady, Cameron Tuttle, Evan Lozan.