Aviators down Xenia in thriller

VANDALIA — It was a highly anticipated game on Tuesday when the Xenia Buccaneers, who sport the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s (GWOC) leading scorer, came to the electric Student Activities Center to face the one-loss Butler Aviators.

Neither disappointed as Xenia’s Samari Curtis put on a show and led all scorers with 31 points but couldn’t score when it mattered as the Aviators turned in gritty performance by the Aviators that included a 25-foot three pointer by Butler’s Braedon Norman as time expired to send the game into overtime.

Ultimately, Butler took their first lead of the game in overtime and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final 1:20 of overtime to claim a 61-58 thriller.

The win lifts Butler to 14-1 overall and 8-1 in the GWOC North division while Xenia fell to 8-7 overall and 5-3 in the GWOC South.

“This is my tenth year coaching and I’ve never had more fun in a season and I’ve never enjoyed being around a group of guys or more proud to say I’m their coach,” said head coach DJ Wyrick. “I told them that before we played tonight. They are proving me right.”

More importantly, the win kept the Aviators at least one game ahead of Sidney for the league championship pending Tuesday’s outcome.

The game was a struggle for the Aviators from the beginning. Xenia went out to an 8-5 lead in the first period thanks to a pair of three-pointers by Curtis. With Butler’s offense stagnant and Curtis red-hot, Xenia got out to a 19-8 lead.

Tough layups by Michael Kreill kept the Aviators within striking distance and a pair of threes by Ryan Wertz to end the half cut Xenia’s lead to 23-17.

Curtis again asserted himself with seven straight points to open the third quarter as Xenia took its largest lead at 30-17, but a three by Kort Justice with 5:15 stopped the bleeding. Justice scored eight straight points to end the quarter to keep the Aviators within striking distance at 36-29.

Kreill led the Aviators with 20 points, Justice had 16, Norman 11, Wertz 9, and Bryant Johnson 5.

Butler went on a mini-run over the first four minutes of the final quarter that cut the Buccs’ lead to 42-39 which prompted a timeout. Xenia responded with a 7-0 run to take a 10 point advantage at 49-39 with 2:05 to play and the Aviators appeared to be on the ropes.

Back to back layups by Kreill cut the lead to 50-45 with 1:13 to play and then Ryan Wertz picked up an loose ball off a missed three for a put back basket to cut the deficit to three.

“Kort got comfortable and became Kort in the second half and Michael just decided we were not going to lose this game in the fourth quarter,” said Wyrick. “Braedon and Wertz stepped up and hit some big shots. It was a total team effort.”

Xenia missed three free throws in the final 50 seconds including the front end of a one-and-one that left the door open for Norman’s dramatic buzzer beater.

Norman then put the Aviators on top for the first time with a layup in overtime. Curtis answered quickly for the Buccs but didn’t score the rest of the game.

“BJ (Johnson) did a terrific job guarding Curtis,” said Wyrick. “He bought into what we were trying to do and took it to that kid and didn’t back down. That’s probably the best game BJ has played in his career at Butler.”

Justice hit a three with 2:45 in overtime that gave the Aviators a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Aviators will jump from the frying pan to the fire on Saturday when they host Trotwood-Madison (10-3 overall, 7-0 GWOC South.)

