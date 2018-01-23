Aviators remain unbeaten

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler boys bowling team came away with the victory in the battle of the unbeaten by the score of 2528 – 2378. Butler Boys remain undefeated in GWOC North play moving to 8-0 (9-0 overall). The Boys were down by 8 (1018-1010) after the first 5 individual game set, then put together a nice 1100 team game to take the lead by 167 and cruised to the victory with final baker games of 172 and 246. Drew Sacks led the way with a 453 (207-246) set followed by Noah Detrick 449 (212-237), Paul Sacks 403 (199-204), Will Yeary 401 (213-188) and 225 from Aaron Seelbaugh.

Girls varsity was also victorious with a 2245-1734 score over Sidney. The Girls move to 6-2 in GWOC North. Jessica Sacks was high for Butler with a 447 (210-237) set, followed by Lauren Davis with a 414 (216-198) set. Becca Helke added a 215 game and Amanda Jackson a 196 game.

It was a record night for Butler JV1 Boys as they defeated Sidney JV Boys 2313-1814. 2313 was a new Butler Boys JV match record, and Benny Fechner was high with a new JV Boys set record of 482 (268-214). Elijah Walters followed with a 407 (200-207) set, Jake Smith 391 (220-171), and Jackson Losey 367 (177-190), The JV1 Boys finished up with Baker games of 187 and 222. In Girls JV action, Katrina Herzog was high with 268 (155-113) set. Boys JV2 high games; Jack Marshall 169, Ian Jacobs 161, Bobby Buckler 160.

Aviators bowl at Pirate Challenge

CENTERVILLE — The Butler Varsity Girls ended up in 7th place and the Varsity Boys 6th at the West Carrollton Pirate Challenge on Saturday January 20. There were 20 Girls and 20 Boys teams at the tournament. Each team made match play (top eight teams in qualifying) and each team lost in the first round to the eventual tournament champion. Jessica Sacks made the All-Tournament with an 8th place individual finish of 579 (180-192-207). Drew Sacks was high for the Boys team with a 613 series followed by Ben French with a 605 series. “Both teams battled through adversity all day, made some good comebacks and hopefully have grown stronger from the experience, said Coach Steve Sacks. The Boys had a great 4 game baker set (245-253-223-212) to jump them from 9th back into the cut, and the Girls shot 205-194-203 in their first round loss, both great efforts!”

Butler boys, girls split with Troy

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler Varsity Boys remained undefeated (8-0; 7-0) and set a new school match record with a 2719-2344 win over Troy on Jan. 18. Drew Sacks had the high set for Butler with a 505 (247-258) set, followed by Paul Sacks 470 (215-255), Noah Detrick 440 (193-247) and Will Yeary 392 (192-200). Aaron Seelbaugh added a 214 game and Ben French a 187 game. The team ended the day with baker games of 275 and 236.

The Varsity girls fell to Troy, 2344-2198, and are now 5-2 in GWOC North. Jess Sacks was high with a 415 (190-225) set followed by , Becca Helke’s 387 (203-184) set. Amanda Jackson added a 211 game and Alissa Spieles a 204 game.

Both Butler JV Boys teams outscored Troy (Butler JV1-2178; Butler JV2-1807; Troy-1750): High scores for Butler were: JV1- Elijah Walters 416 (213-203), Jake Smith 387 (203-184), Jackson Losey 347 (148-199), Zach Luttrell 347 (164-183), Hunter Spieles 338 (164-174) JV2- Dom Fiori 320 (157-163), Kyle Seelbaugh 171.

High scores for the Butler JV Girls were Breanne Kroeker 283 (129-154) and Katrina Herzog 260 (110-150).

In this file photo the Butler bowling teams are pictured front row, left to right, are Coach Nate Lee, Coach Steve Sacks; second row, left to right, Amanda Jackson, Emily Gabert, Becca Helke, Jesscia Sacks, Lauren Davis, Alissa Spieles; back row, left to right, Coach Jeff Rezabek, Jackson Losey, Benny Fechner, Zach Luttrell, Ben French, Aaron Seelbaugh, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, Will Yeary, Paul Sacks, Jake Smith, Elijah Walters, and Hunter Spieles.