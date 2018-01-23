Aviators win fourth straight game

VANDALIA — The Butler girls basketball team won its fourth straight and seventh out of its last eight games on Monday when the defeated Bellefontaine 52-34.

Willow Knight hit four three-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points to lead Butler (11-6 overall, 8-2 GWOC North). Tyree Fletcher added 13, Gracie Price 9, Abbie Schoenherr 7, and Gracie Price 6 in a balanced attack.

The Aviators appeared poised to pull away early as Fletcher, Knight, and Schoenherr combined to give Butler a 5-0 lead. Two baskets by Maddie Mitchell maintained that cushion at 9-4 but a late three by Bellfontaine’s Aubrey Stolly left the Aviators leading just 11-7 after a quarter.

The Lady Cheiftains refused to fold even after Fletcher and Knight outscored Bellefontaine 15-9 in the second quarter to take a 26-16 lead at half.

Butler maintained its lead throughout the second half but was never able to feel completely comfortable as the Chieftains hung around. Late free throws set the final score.

Butler will return to league action on Saturday as they host Piqua. That game will immediately precede the Butler boys game versus Trotwood-Madison.

The Lady Aviators will tip at 6 p.m.

Abbie Schoenherr takes a shot during Butler’s win over Bellefontaine. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Schoenherr2-1.jpg Abbie Schoenherr takes a shot during Butler’s win over Bellefontaine. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The Future Lady Aviators in grades 3-6 were recognized at half time of Butler’s win over Bellefontaine on Monday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_FLA.jpg The Future Lady Aviators in grades 3-6 were recognized at half time of Butler’s win over Bellefontaine on Monday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Willow Knight led all scorers during Butler’s 52-34 win over Bellefontaine. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Willow2.jpg Willow Knight led all scorers during Butler’s 52-34 win over Bellefontaine. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

