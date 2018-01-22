Burton, Baker shine at Classic

CINCINNATI — Martin Luther King weekend was a record-breaking weekend for Butler girl’s swimmers Sydney Baker and Abbey Burton. The Aviators competed in the Southwest Ohio Classics, which is currently the biggest high school swim meet in the country.

Burton swam in four events, placing in all and breaking records in two. Burton broke the Butler records for 100 IM and 50 fly, dropping the 100 IM record by over two seconds, and the 50 fly by half a second. She won the 100 IM, was runner-up for 50 Fly, placed seventh in 50 backstroke, and tenth in 50 Breaststroke.

“The biggest contributing factor for me this weekend was my teammates, their continued encouragement was a great motivator for me,” said Burton. “Also, going into the meet with a determined mindset and controlled nerves was huge for me.”

Baker overcame adversity in order to break the 50 yard breaststroke record. Sydney won the event with a time of 32.08s, which is the fourth fastest time in Southwest Ohio Classics history.

“It’s a proud moment for me,” said Baker. “In prelims I missed the record by three tenths of a second, which was discouraging, but I kept reminding myself that this was the only chance I had left to break it, and things turned out for the better. Since I was so focused on breaking the record, winning the event was just icing on the cake for me.

The Southwest Ohio Classics is the only meet the Aviators compete in that has this event.

“The best breaststroke coach I have had is my current coach, Erin Adkins, who was the previous holder of the record. Coaches Erin, Jolene, Kenny, and Greg have helped me to perfect it,” said Baker.

Both girls were interviewed by SwimMeet.com following their success in this meet.

Sydney Baker took first place in the 50 Breasstroke at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Baker.jpg Sydney Baker took first place in the 50 Breasstroke at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. Contributed photo Abbey Burton set a new Butler record while winning the 100 Individual Medley at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Burton.jpg Abbey Burton set a new Butler record while winning the 100 Individual Medley at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. Contributed photo

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

