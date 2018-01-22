Aviators swim at largest meet in U.S.

CINCINNATI — The Southwest Ohio Classic is the nation’s largest swim meet with over 3,500 swimmers across the southwest Ohio district at 10 preliminary sites and top 16 total in each event competing each Saturday and Sunday evening at St. Xavier High School’s Keating Natatorium. The following Butler swimmers qualified top 16 and competed at finals with some of the nation’s fastest athletes:

Sydney Baker First Place 50 Breaststroke, time 32.08

Abbey Burton First Place 100 Individual Medley; time 1:04.33 (and a new Butler High School record), second Place 50 Butterfly, time 27.96; seventh Place 50 Backstroke, time 29.73; and 10th Place 50 Breaststroke, time 33.92

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 11th Place, time 1:30.55 (Brendan Shanahan, Adam Gunckel, Jacob Staley, Colin Wolfe)

Boys 200 Medley Relay: 15th Place, time 1:45.41 (Brendan Shanahan, Jacob Staley, Adam Gunckel, Colin Wolfe).

Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 14th Place, time 3:22.97 (Colin Wolfe, Adam Gunckel, Jacob Staley, Brendan Shanahan)

The Aviator relay team of Jacob Staley, Brendan Shanahan, Colin Wolfe, and Adam Gunckel placed top-16 in three events at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Relay.jpeg The Aviator relay team of Jacob Staley, Brendan Shanahan, Colin Wolfe, and Adam Gunckel placed top-16 in three events at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. Contributed photo Sydney Baker took first place in the 50 Breasstroke at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_SydneyBaker.jpeg Sydney Baker took first place in the 50 Breasstroke at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. Contributed photo Abbey Burton set a new Butler record while winning the 100 Individual Medley at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_AbbeyBurton.jpeg Abbey Burton set a new Butler record while winning the 100 Individual Medley at the SW Ohio Swimming Classic. Contributed photo