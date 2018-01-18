Aviators shipwreck Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON — After a sluggish first quarter, the Butler Lady Aviators jumped on West Carrollton in the second period with a 20-4 run en route to a 57-33 win on Wednesday.

Butler improved to 9-6 overall and 7-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division. The Pirates (0-13, 0-8) remained winless.

Butler had to dig in early after the Pirates jumped out to an 8-2 lead. A steal and a layup by Gracie Price and free throws by Tyree Fletcher and Abbie Schoenherr left West Carrollton clinging to a 9-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“Normally I would have called a timeout when teams go on a run like that, but I knew we were going to be O.K. and just needed to fight through a couple of things. Offensively we were just forcing too much and taking shots that weren’t necessarily there. We adjusted at the end of the quarter and got things going.”

Willow Knight, who led all scorers with 20 points, took control of the game with eight straight points to open the second period, including a pair of three-pointers. Price also hit a pair of threes and Megan Allen added a basket off an offensive rebound.

Knight scored the last points of the quarter that put the Aviators in the locker room with a 27-13 advantage.

The Pirates hit a quick three-pointer to open the third period, but the Aviators responded with a 14-0 run to take command.

Fletcher got things rolling with an old-fashioned three point play after she grabbed a rebound, scored, and was fouled. She then got a steal and was fouled on the layup and made a free throw. That sequence forced the Pirates to call time.

“Willow stepped up and hit some shots and Tyree was all over the floor for us,” said Bardonaro. “They stepped up when they needed to step up. Abbie is on their best player every game and that wears on you mentally.”

It didn’t matter. West Carrollton had no answer for Butler’s press as steals by Knight and Fletcher led to 10 straight points including a pair of threes from Shoenherr and Knight.

Knight hit another three late in the quarter and Butler led 45-24 heading to the final quarter.

Maddie Mitchell opened the final period with a basket and Fletcher scored twice as the Aviators pushed the lead to 51-24. Butler’s final points came on an old-fashioned three point play by Mitchell.

Butler will continue league play on Saturday as they travel to Xenia (2-11, 1-7). Tip is set for 11:30 a.m.

BUT 7 27 45 57 – 57

WC 9 13 24 33 – 33

Butler: Maddie Mitchell 5, Gracie Price 9, Abbie Schoenherr 9, Tyree Fletcher 12, Willow Knight 20, Megan Allen 2; totals 20-10-57.

West Carrollton: Brooklyn Cass 1, Kyisa Champaco 13, Shanell Parker 3, Hannah Bertke 2, Bryanna Ivory 8, Nyssa Banks 6; totals 14-3-33.

3-point field goals: Butler 7 (Knight 4, Price 2, Schoenherr); West Carrollton 2 (Champaco 2)

Records: Butler 9-6 (7-2), West Carrollton 0-13 (0-8).

Abbie Schoenherr goes up for a shot during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Schoenherr-3.jpg Abbie Schoenherr goes up for a shot during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Maddie Mitchell grabs a rebound during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Mitchell-3.jpg Maddie Mitchell grabs a rebound during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Gracie Price shoots a layup during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Price-3.jpg Gracie Price shoots a layup during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Tyree Fletcher shoots a runner during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Fletcher-4.jpg Tyree Fletcher shoots a runner during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Willow Knight led all scorers with 20 points during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Knight-2.jpg Willow Knight led all scorers with 20 points during Butler’s win over West Carrollton. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

