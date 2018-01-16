Aviators rout Tecumseh

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviators returned to action on Tuesday night when they hosted the Tecumseh Arrows.

The Arrows proved to be no match for the Aviators as Kort Justice led all scorers with XX points as Butler cruised to a 55-32 win.

The win, coupled with a 48-44 win at Bellefontaine on Saturday, improves the Aviators to 12-1 on the season. The non-conference win kept Butler at 6-1 in league play.

Trey Sanders had 10 points, Bryant Johnson 8, and Braedon Norman had 7.

The Aviators cruised out to a 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 33-17 at half. Tecumseh never mounted a challenge in the second half as Butler cruised to its sixth straight win.

“It was good to get a win tonight,” said Butler head coach DJ Wyrick. “They have a couple of good guards and we were concerned they would get hot beyond the arc. Mike (Kreill) did a nice job on their stud and we did a good job finishing underneath.”

Butler will travel to West Carrollton (0-9) on Friday. A dangerous Xenia team (7-6) comes calling on Tuesday with the GWOC’s leading scorer, Samari Curtis (31.7 ppg).

“These next couple of games are games we need to quit letting teams hang around a bit,” said Wyrick. “We need to take care of business when we are supposed to.”

Butler 48, Bellefontaine 44

Michael Kreill, Braedon Norman, and Kort Justice scored 10 points each and Bryant Johnson added seven as the Aviators went on the road to hand Bellefontaine the loss.

The Aviators led 25-13 at half before the Chieftains mounted a comeback with a 17-9 third quarter. Butler did just enough in the final frame to preserve the victory.

Sutton Skapik grabbed six rebounds and Norman added five to lead the Aviators. Skapik also had three assists and Johnson, Norman, and Justice had two each.

“We got out to a decent lead and then let them crawl back,” said Wyrick. “I’m not making excuses, but it was zero degrees and we were on a bus for an hour and ten minutes – that’s not ideal. We got out to a good start and played Butler basketball.”

Michael Kreill takes a three-pointer during Butler’s win over Tecumseh on Tuesday night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Kreill-1.jpg Michael Kreill takes a three-pointer during Butler’s win over Tecumseh on Tuesday night. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Braedon Norman runs the offense during Butler’s win over Tecumseh on Tuesday night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Norman.jpg Braedon Norman runs the offense during Butler’s win over Tecumseh on Tuesday night. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Trey Sanders takes a shot in the lane during Butler’s win over Tecumseh on Tuesday night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Sanders-2.jpg Trey Sanders takes a shot in the lane during Butler’s win over Tecumseh on Tuesday night. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Ryan Wertz drives the lane during Butler’s win over Tecumseh on Tuesday night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Wertz-1.jpg Ryan Wertz drives the lane during Butler’s win over Tecumseh on Tuesday night. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.