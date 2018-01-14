Aviators swim at Princeton, Sidney Invites

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Aviators boys swimming team competed at two meets this past weekend. A select group of guys competed at the third annual Princeton Invitational and the whole team came together that evening to compete at the Sidney Invitational. The guys placed fourth at the Princeton invitational out of 14 teams, and the guys placed first out of four teams at the Sidney Invite.

Starting out the morning at Princeton Colin Wolfe placed first in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle with times of 22.2 seconds and 49.0 seconds respectfully. The boys 200-yard medley placed 9th out of 28 relays with a time of 1:51.09. Adam Gunckel and Riley Brady both swam the 100-yard butterfly with Adam finishing 5th with a time of 59.88 and Riley finishing 18th with a time of 1:09.9. The boys 200-yard freestyle relay finished 3rd with a time of 1:33.31 with seniors Brendan Shanahan and Colin Wolfe both swimming 22.5 and 22.75 second 50 freestyles. The boys 400-yard freestyle relay finished 4th with a time of 3:32.14. Khalil Ruiz had a fantastic performance in his first ever 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:53.64 finishing 17th place.

The whole boys team met up that evening to take on the Sidney Invitational. Grant Harsch placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:19.65. Freshman Evan Lozan placed 4th in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:32.39. The foreign exchange student Francesco Vigilante placed 4th in his first 50-yard freestyle with a 26.96. Brendan Shanahan placed 3rd in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.5 seconds. Riley Brady swam his first 500-yard freestyle in 6:02.45 placing second. Both the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays placed first with times of 1:34.67 and 3:33.32 respectfully.

The Butler boys swimmng team competed at Princeton and Sidney last week. Pictured front row, left to right, are Riley Brady, Michael Shively, Matt Brunsky, Adam Gunckel, Khalil Ruiz, Eli Neal, Evan Lozan, Nathan Burton, Caleb Vieth, Grant Harsch; back row, left to right, Ryan Conley, Jeremy Midlam, Dalton James, Colin Wolfe, Joe Jackson, Kyle Wertz, Blaine Payton, and Brendan Shanahan.