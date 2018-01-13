Lady Aviators take sting out of Yellow Jackets

VANDALIA — On Saturday morning, Butler Lady Aviators basketball team tipped off against the Sidney Yellow Jackets in the SAC. The Lady Aviators picked up a convincing win, beating the Jackets 64-37 in conference play. The Aviators are now 8-6 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

Butler hoops had four players who scored double digits to contribute to the victory. Scoring in double digits were Willow Knight with 12 points, Tyree Fletcher with 14 points, Abbie Schoenherr with 13 points,, and Gracie Price with 10 points for the aviators.

Other contributors to the Aviator win were Maddie Mitchell with six points, Natalie Maurer with four, Megan Allen with three, and Rachel Burton with two.

“Today I think everyone stepped up in a different way. We all had tasks to accomplish and we all completed them. I think from every game, no matter the score, we can change a little bit to make it better for the next game. I am excited to finish out the season strong,” says Willow Knight.

The Lady Aviators are in action on Wednesday, January 17 against West Carrolton.

Willow Knight goes in for a layup during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Willow.jpg Willow Knight goes in for a layup during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. Photo by Alyssa Burley Gracie Price drives around a Sidney defender during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Price.jpg Gracie Price drives around a Sidney defender during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. Photo by Alyssa Burley Abbie Schoenherr drives to the basket during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Schoenherr.jpg Abbie Schoenherr drives to the basket during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. Photo by Alyssa Burley Natalie Maurer takes a shot during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Maurer-1.jpg Natalie Maurer takes a shot during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. Photo by Alyssa Burley Tyree Fletcher battles to keep a ball in bounds during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Fletcher-1.jpg Tyree Fletcher battles to keep a ball in bounds during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. Photo by Alyssa Burley Butler’s Maddie Mitchell (4) battles for a rebound during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Mitchell.jpg Butler’s Maddie Mitchell (4) battles for a rebound during Butler’s win over Sidney on Saturday. Photo by Alyssa Burley

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

