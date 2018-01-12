Lady Aviators fifth at Milford Invite

MILFORD — The Vandalia Butler girls swim team placed fifth out of seventeen teams at the Milford Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 6. Many of the girls dropped time both individually and in relays, resulting in a very proud Coach Short and team.

The medley relay of Abbey Burton (jr), Sydney Baker (sr), Sydney Aller (fr) and Rachel Shively (jr) set the tone for the meet when they placed fourth with a time of 2:05.90.

S. Baker and Burton both had success individually. S. Baker took second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.21, dropping a significant amount of time from her previous race, and took 7th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:38.35. Burton also took second in the 50 freestyle with a 26.32 and later took sixth in the 100 freestyle, just breaking a minute with a 59.99.

As the meet progressed, many of the girls saw new best times for the season including junior backstroker Erin Dean. Dean placed ninth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.21, completely surpassing her goal of at least a 1:15.00. Dean also placed 11th in the 200 free with a 2:24.50, with senior Ana Valdespino finishing right behind in 13th with a 2:26.19. Freshman Brooke Baker also swam the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:37.84.

Freshman Sydney Aller also took 13th in the 100 fly with a time of 1:13.59. Aller was also part of the 200 freestyle A relay of Ana Valdespino, Jillian Mcdowell and Erin Dean which took 10th with a time of 2:00.16.. Freshman Abby Reno and sophomore Emily Clayton competed in the 200 individual medley, Reno finishing with a time of 3:00.02 and Clayton with a 3:21.39. Junior Jillian McDowell and sophomore Gwynne Rohde swam a very close race in the 100 backstroke with Mcdowell swimming a 1:20.86 and Rohde swimming a 1:20.92. Junior Bailey Boardman also swam the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:32.28. To end the meet, the 400 freestyle relay of Sydney Baker, Rachel Shively, Erin Dean and Abbey Burton took 6th with a time of 4:13.85.

The Butler girls swimming team placed fifth at the Milford Invitational last Saturday. Pictured left to right are Abby Reno, Abbey Burton, Sydney Baker, Brooklyn Baker, Sofia Valdespino, Gywnne Rohde, Ava Wertz, Jillian McDowell, Rachel Shively, Emily Clayton, Jordan Lewis, Grace Marshall, Sydney Aller, and Ashely Brady. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Swimming.jpeg The Butler girls swimming team placed fifth at the Milford Invitational last Saturday. Pictured left to right are Abby Reno, Abbey Burton, Sydney Baker, Brooklyn Baker, Sofia Valdespino, Gywnne Rohde, Ava Wertz, Jillian McDowell, Rachel Shively, Emily Clayton, Jordan Lewis, Grace Marshall, Sydney Aller, and Ashely Brady. Contributed photo