‘Bolts no match for Aviators

VANDALIA — On Wednesday evening, Butler wrestling hosted a dual match against Northmont in the SAC. After an intense evening of wrestling, the Butler Aviators took home a win against the Thunderbolts by a score of 50-24. That evening, Butler Wrestling acknowledged Superintendent O’ Leary as their honorary coach for the evening.

The aviators had several wrestlers picking up solid wins in order to ensure an aviator victory. Wrestling at 106, Dylan Motter kicked off the evening with a 6-0 win over Northmont’s Collin Malak. After Motter’s victory, Josh Suddeth (113) defeated Noah Wilkins to make the meet score 12-0 Aviators. A series of Thunderbolt forfeits brought the meet score to 30-0 Aviators. Mason Motter(160) beat Mason Ziglar to bring the meet score to 39-6. Daniel Hicks(170) defeated Fouad Saleh, and Ethan Cyrette(182) beat Tracy Phillip 19-4. Wrestling at 138, Ronnie Pietro defeated Andrew Knick 5-2.

“I’m really happy with the meet outcome,” says Ronnie Pietro. “It’s always nice to beat the Team Across the Dam.”

The Butler Aviators have wrestlers leading eight weight classes in the GWOC American North Conference. You can see them in action at their next tournament in Maumee Bay on Friday.

Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Rob O'Leary was Butler's Honorary Coach during a dual match with Northmont on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Pictured left to right are Phil Plummer, Brannon King, Jake Watkins, O'Leary, head coach Mark Peck, Rick Whittelsey, and Kelly Stevens. Ronnie Pietro (right) defeated Northmont's Andrew Knick in a 5-2 decision during a dual match on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Michael Brandt wrestles against Northmont's Ezra Smith during a dual match on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

