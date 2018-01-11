Puckett to lead Aviators football

VANDALIA — Butler Athletic Director announced the hiring of John Puckett as the next football coach for the Aviators on Thursday.

Puckett comes to Butler with 17 years of coaching experience, most recently as the Defensive Coordinator at Centerville for the past four years. The Elks were 10-2 overall a year ago and undefeated in the Greater Western Ohio Conference East division.

“In a deep field of qualified candidates, John’s passion and edge that he will bring to the program really stood out,” said Shumaker. “John has extensive experience as a coordinator at one of the most storied programs in the state, and I am excited for what he will bring to Butler football and Aviator Athletics as a whole.”

Puckett previously coached at Goose Creek High School, Hamilton High School, Richmond High School, Chaminade-Julienne, and Hamady High School in Michigan.

He is a graduate of Chaminade-Julienne and Saginaw Valley State University. He holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice Leadership from Urbana University and a Master’s in Education/Intervention Specialist from Antioch University.

He was inducted into the CJ Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

Puckett’s hiring is expected to be voted on by the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education on Jan. 23.

Centerville Defensive Coordinator John Puckett has been named as the new Butler football coach. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Puckett-1.jpg Centerville Defensive Coordinator John Puckett has been named as the new Butler football coach. Photo courtesy CentervilleElksFootball.com

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

