Aviator bowling has record-setting week

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler boys and girls bowling teams were victorious against the Pirates of West Carrollton on January 8. The girls won 2300-1646, with Lauren Davis leading the way with a 433 (208-225) set, followed by Jessica Sacks 432 (247-185) set, Amanda Jackson’s 414 (204-210) set and Becca Helke’s 373 (198-175) set.

Alissa Spieles added a 180 game and Emily Gabert a 171 game. The win improved the girl’s record on the year to 4-1 in GWOC play.

The Butler boys set a new Butler team match record in outscoring the Pirates 2688-1238. Noah Detrick led the way with a match high 493 (225-268) set, followed closely by Will Yeary with a 490 (279-211) set. Drew Sacks added a 445 (217-228) set and Paul Sacks a 430 (226-204) set, while Ben French rolled a 187 game and Aaron Seelbaugh a 172 game. The Boys ended the match with baker games of 244 and 227 to set the new Butler match record score of 2688. The win improved the Boy’s record on the year to 6-0, 5-0 in GWOC play.

In JV action, Katrina Herzog was high for the Girls with a 305 (166-139) set. For the Boys, Elijah Walters was high with a 365 (163-202) set, followed by Benny Fechner with a 359 (199-160) set, Jackson Losey with a 324 (148-176) set and Ian Jacobs 315 (141-174) set.

Aviators repeat as Viking Classic Champs

CENTERVILLE —The Butler boys bowling team defended their 2017 Viking Championship on Saturday at Poelking Lanes South in Centerville. The boys bested the field of 20 teams from around the area, averaging 205 for the day as a team.

Drew Sacks led the way with a 749 (277-217-255) series, and also repeated his individual win from last season taking first overall for the boys followed by Paul Sacks with a 656 (172-225-259) series (4th) and Noah Detrick with a 652 (257-180-215) series (5th), with Drew, Paul and Noah all making All-Tournament team. Ben French added games of 193 & 181, Will Yeary a 189game and Aaron Seelbaugh a 167 game.

Jake Smith and Benny Fechner got to see their first varsity action in baker play as the team started out hot, shooting games of 247, 230 and 217 to take an over 300 pin lead going into the final three bakers.

The girls team finished third out of 18 teams as Jessica Sacks led the Girls with a 655 (203-245-207) series, good for 1st overall for the girls followed by Lauren Davis with a 554 (187-162-205) series (7th) with both Jess and Lauren making All-Tournament team and Alissa Spieles with 495 series. Emily Gabert had a high game of 175 and Amanda Jackson a 161.

Split decision against Xenia

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler Boys team got the win against Xenia by a score of 2516 – 2209 in January 4. Drew Sacks was high for the match with a 472 (214-258) set, followed by Noah Detrick with a 442 (213-229) set, Will Yeary with a 413 (211-202) set and Paul Sacks with a 407 (204-203) set. Aaron Seelbaugh added a 201 game and Ben French a 191 game.

On the girls side, Xenia got the victory, 2274-2089, handing the Lady Aviators their first loss of the season. Jessica Sacks was high scorer for Butler with a 405 (212-193) set, followed by Lauren Davis 382 (198-184) set and Becca Helke’s 372 set. Girls

JV lost a close match with the Bucs, falling 1212-1028. Katrina Herzog had the high game of the match rolling a 176. Both Boys JV teams defeated Xenia, Butler JV1 – 2176, Butler JV2 – 1891, Xenia JV – 1421. Benny Fechner was high for JV1 with a 408 (225-183) set, followed by Jake Smith’s 357 (174-183) set, Zach Luttrell’s 355 (154-201) set and Jackson Losey’s 312 (151-161) set. JV2 was led by Ian Jacobs with a 342 (145-197) set, Dom Fiori’s 328 (197-131) set and Kyle Seelbaugh’s 305 (145-160) set.

The Butler boys bowling team led a 20-team field to win the Viking Classic on Saturday. Pictured left to right are Jake Smith, Benny Fechner, Aaron Seelbaugh, Paul Sacks, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, Will Yeary, Coach Jeff Rezabek, and Ben French. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_BoysBowling-1.jpg The Butler boys bowling team led a 20-team field to win the Viking Classic on Saturday. Pictured left to right are Jake Smith, Benny Fechner, Aaron Seelbaugh, Paul Sacks, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, Will Yeary, Coach Jeff Rezabek, and Ben French. Contributed photo Butler bowlers named to the 2018 Viking Classic All-Tournament Team were (left to right) Drew Sacks, Jessica Sacks, Paul Sacks, Lauren Davis, and Noah Detrick. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_ATT-1.jpg Butler bowlers named to the 2018 Viking Classic All-Tournament Team were (left to right) Drew Sacks, Jessica Sacks, Paul Sacks, Lauren Davis, and Noah Detrick. Contributed photo