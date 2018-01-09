Aviator matmen dominate Carroll

VANDALIA — The Butler wrestling team hosted Carroll on Saturday evening and dominated over the Patriots by a score of 49-24. The Aviators won nine matches to just five for Carroll.

Aviator winners were Matt Motter (106 pounds) who earned a pin over Henry Zink at 1:43. Josh Suddeth (113) also earned a pin over Nick Tomano at 2:52.

At 120 pounds, Matt Verdes pinned Joe Lansangan in 1t 1:55. Logan Hoskins (126) earned a technical fall victory by an 18-5 score over Sean Conway.

Ronnie Pietro (132) also earned a tech fall win 22-7 over Brian Quiroz. Michael Brandt (138) defeated Jason King in a 9-5 decision. Jestin Love (152) dominated Ethan Fisher with a pin just 22 seconds into the match.

Daniel Hicks won at 170 pounds with a pin at 4:10 over Brian Zink. Ethan Cyrette (182) made quick work of Patrick Keller with a pin just 57 seconds in.

Carroll winners were Matt Grieshop (145) over Joseph Soloman, Blake Coy (160) over Mason Motter), Josh Vagedes (195) over Brendan McKenzie, Jamen Hill (220) in a forfeit, and Sam Lansangan (285) over Chase Turner.

The Aviators will return to action on Wednesday when they host The Team Across the Dam – Northmont – at 6:30 p.m. in the Butler SAC. Students can get free admission and a t-shirt with the donation of three non-perishable food items.

