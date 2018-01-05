Butler grounds Skyhawks

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviators got an unexpected home game Friday night as they hosted Fairborn and took advantage of the Skyhawks’ misfortune to pull away for a 61-43 win.

Plumbing issues forced Fairborn to relocate Friday’s game to Butler instead of home.

Butler improved to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in Greater Western Ohio Conference North division play, a game ahead in the loss column of Tippecanoe, a 90-80 winner at Xenia and Sidney, a 65-35 winner over West Carrollton on Friday.

A balanced attack paced the Aviators with Kort Justice scoring 13 points, Bryant Johnson with 11, Ryan Wertz with 9, Trey Sanders with 8, and Michael Kreill with 6.

Butler trailed 18-11 after the first quarter but flipped the table on the visitors in the second period and led 29-20 at half. The Aviators expanded that to a 50-35 lead after three periods before settling on the final score.

The Aviators will continue in league play on Tuesday at Stebbins. Freshmen tip at 4:30 p.m., junior varsity at 6, and varsity at 7:30 p.m.

