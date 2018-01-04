What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Adult League Free Agent List

Are you interested in participating in an adult league with VPRD, but don’t have a whole team to sign up? Now is your chance to be part of a team! Contact Alicia at 415-2347 or amccracken@vandaliaohio.org to be placed on the Free Agent list. This list will be available to any teams signing up looking for players or if there are enough people interested, we will create a team. Please provide name, primary phone number, email address, and the league of interest.

Baseball/ Softball Registration begins

Is your child ready to play ball? Be sure to sign them up early to reserve their spot in this year’s VPRD baseball/softball league. IMPORTANT: Teams are drawn in mid-March and practice will begin in late March. Practices are held during weekdays, evenings and on Saturdays. Participants will be notified of team placement by the child’s specific coach. The first games are scheduled for late April and the last games are scheduled for July. Games are scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings and on Saturdays. The cost is $70 Residents/VRC Members; $90 Non-Residents. Leagues run from ages 5 to 18 years old. You must pre-register for this program.

Senior Pickleball

Come join the fun and get a good cardio work out while playing indoors on our 3 Pickleball courts! For participants age 55 and older. The cost is FREE for members and $3 for drop in. This program will run on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:00-9:00a and 11:30a-2p. This program will also run on Thursdays from 1:00-3:00p. If Vandalia schools are cancelled, Pickleball will be cancelled.

Senior Volleyball

Stay active while having fun in this non-competitive program! No experience required. For participants age 55 & up. The cost is Free for Members / $3 Drop-In / Senior Strength Punch Cards also accepted. This program is held on Tuesdays from 1:30-3:30pm. Special Notes: If Vandalia schools are cancelled, volleyball will be cancelled.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

