Lady Aviators pull away late for win over Fairborn

VANDALIA — The Butler Lady Aviators returned to conference play on Wednesday as the Fairborn Skyhawks traveled to the Student Activities Center. Butler came into the game short-handed with Jacie Dalton out with an injury and starter Maddie Mitchell a game-time scratch.

Forced also to deal with the extended absence of starter Willow Knight due to first-half foul trouble, the young Aviators held the Skyhawks at bay before finally pulling away late for a 37-24 win.

Butler improved to 6-5 overall and 4-1 in the GWOC North while Fairborn fell to 4-8 overall and 3-3 in league play.

The Aviators were led by Tyree Fletcher with 13 points and Abbie Schoenherr with 11.

Fletcher scored the first four points for Butler as they took an early 4-3 lead. Megan Allen also scored and Natalie Maurer hit a pair of free throws before Fletcher scored again late to give the Aviators a 10-8 lead after the first quarter.

Rachel Burton grabbed an offensive rebound to fuel an 8-2 run for the Aviators to open the second period but Fairborn scored the last six points of the quarter to trail 18-16 at half.

Fairborn took its only lead at 19-18 after a basket by Evelyn Oktavec but Schoenherr answered immediately with Butler’s only three-pointer of the game. Knight scored to give Butler a 4 point lead and Fairborn could get no closer in the third period.

The Aviators methodically pulled away in the final quarter and ended the game on an 8-0 run with five points coming from Schoenherr and a pair of free throws by Knight.

The Aviators will return to action on Saturday when they host Stebbins at 1 p.m. at the SAC.

Abbie Schoenherr takes a runner during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Schoenherr2.jpg Abbie Schoenherr takes a runner during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC. Photo by Daniel Wacker Megan Allen scores in traffic during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Allen.jpg Megan Allen scores in traffic during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC. Photo by Daniel Wacker Natalie Maurer takes a shot during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Maurer.jpg Natalie Maurer takes a shot during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC. Photo by Daniel Wacker Tyree Fletcher scores two of her game-high 13 points during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Fletcher.jpg Tyree Fletcher scores two of her game-high 13 points during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC. Photo by Daniel Wacker

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

