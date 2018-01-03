Posted on by

Lady Aviators pull away late for win over Fairborn


By Darrell Wacker - dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Abbie Schoenherr takes a runner during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC.


Photo by Daniel Wacker

Megan Allen scores in traffic during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC.


Photo by Daniel Wacker

Natalie Maurer takes a shot during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC.


Photo by Daniel Wacker

Tyree Fletcher scores two of her game-high 13 points during Wednesday’s game versus Fairborn at the Butler SAC.


Photo by Daniel Wacker

VANDALIA — The Butler Lady Aviators returned to conference play on Wednesday as the Fairborn Skyhawks traveled to the Student Activities Center. Butler came into the game short-handed with Jacie Dalton out with an injury and starter Maddie Mitchell a game-time scratch.

Forced also to deal with the extended absence of starter Willow Knight due to first-half foul trouble, the young Aviators held the Skyhawks at bay before finally pulling away late for a 37-24 win.

Butler improved to 6-5 overall and 4-1 in the GWOC North while Fairborn fell to 4-8 overall and 3-3 in league play.

The Aviators were led by Tyree Fletcher with 13 points and Abbie Schoenherr with 11.

Fletcher scored the first four points for Butler as they took an early 4-3 lead. Megan Allen also scored and Natalie Maurer hit a pair of free throws before Fletcher scored again late to give the Aviators a 10-8 lead after the first quarter.

Rachel Burton grabbed an offensive rebound to fuel an 8-2 run for the Aviators to open the second period but Fairborn scored the last six points of the quarter to trail 18-16 at half.

Fairborn took its only lead at 19-18 after a basket by Evelyn Oktavec but Schoenherr answered immediately with Butler’s only three-pointer of the game. Knight scored to give Butler a 4 point lead and Fairborn could get no closer in the third period.

The Aviators methodically pulled away in the final quarter and ended the game on an 8-0 run with five points coming from Schoenherr and a pair of free throws by Knight.

The Aviators will return to action on Saturday when they host Stebbins at 1 p.m. at the SAC.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

