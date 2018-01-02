Aviators sixth at Holiday Tournament

VANDALIA — The Butler Student Activities Center was a hive of activity last Wednesday and Thursday as the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Associations’ Holiday Tournament returned to Butler High School.

The tournament, which drew 48 teams Ohio, Kentucky, and Georgia, had previously been held at Wright State University but returned to Butler due to cost restraints. The tournament remains one of the most prestigious in the area every season.

The Butler Aviators saw four wrestlers place in the top eight with Logan Hoskins winning the 120 pound weight class as Butler placed third among Division I schools and sixth overall with 113 points. Graham was the top team with 230.5 points followed by Buford (GA) with 192 points.

Hoskins defeated Ethan Turner of Troy Christian by a 5-1 score to win the 120 pound bracket. Hoskins started with a bye in the first round and then defeated Luigi Lattero of West Clermont with a pin at 1:20.. In the quarterfinals, Hoskins pinned Jacob Poling of Versailles in a technical fall 18-3.

In the semifinal round, Hoskins again earned a technical fall with a 16-0 win over Migdoel Ocasio. He then defeated the top-seeded Turner in the championship match.

At 113 pounds, Matt Verdes placed fourth. After a first round bye, he pinned Bellbrook’s Johnny Malas at 1:18. Another pin, this one over Oak Hill’s Jack Souders at 2:28, propelled him into the quarterfinals.

There he lost a close match 2-0 to Kyle Murray of Dublin Coffman.

From there he pinned Avery Hill of Hilliard Bradley at 2:16, defeated Cael Vanderhorst in the consolation quarterfinal round b a 5-1 score, and then pinned Shay Horton of Ryle at 2:10 to advance to the third place match.

Ethan Cyrette placed seventh at 170 pounds. He also had a first round bye and then defeated Coffman’s Parker Bauman 2-0 in the second round. Cyrette advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win over Mason Sutander of Delaware Hayes.

In the quarterfinal round, He fell to Buford (GA) Cooper Roberts by an 8-3 score. In the sixth consolation round, he pinned Versailles’ Tyler Gigandet in 45 seconds. He then fell in a 7-4 decision to Graham’s Andrew Shaffer but bounced back to claim seventh with a 5-2 decision over Neil Ginnetti of West Branch.

Rounding out the Aviator placers was Josh Suddeth who finished eighth in the 126-pound weight class. After a first round bye, Suddeth fell in a 3-2 sudden victory decision to Tyler Bemrose of Xenia. He then defeated Nathan Shatto of Miamisburg 5-2, Morgan Adams of Dublin Coffman 6-4 in overtime, and Phoenix Robinson of Fairborn 5-0.

In the sixth consolation round, Suddeth defeated Scotty Vilums of Louisville Male (KY) by decision 6-3. He fell in the consolation quarterfinal to Tecumseh’s Hunter Donnan in a 7-4 decision and then fell in the seventh place match to Cael Bey of Versailles by a 4-0 decision.

The Aviators will return to action on Saturday at 6 p.m. when they host Carroll High School in a dual match.

Jansen Love wrestled at the the GMVWA Holiday Tournament held at the Butler SAC last Wednesday and Thursday. Jestin Love wrestled at the the GMVWA Holiday Tournament held at the Butler SAC last Wednesday and Thursday. Joe Solomon wrestled at the the GMVWA Holiday Tournament held at the Butler SAC last Wednesday and Thursday. Josh Suddeth wrestled at the the GMVWA Holiday Tournament held at the Butler SAC last Wednesday and Thursday.

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

