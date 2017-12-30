Posted on by

Aviators rout Valley View

,

By Alyssa Burley - For the Drummer

Butler coach DJ Wyrick talks to the Aviators during a timeout.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Trey Sanders soars for a dunk versus Valley View.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

The Butler student section provided support versus Valley View.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Kort Justice, who led all scorers with 17 points, drives to the basket as Sutton Skapik looks on.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

VANDALIA — On Friday night Butler boys basketball powered through a close first quarter to come out with a 67-43 win against Valley View in non-conference play. The Aviators had three players scoring double digits in order to achieve this victory. Kort Justice finished the game with 17 points, alongside Ryan Wertz scoring 12, and Michael Kreill scoring 16.

“Kort played well on offense tonight. Michael made good decisions with the ball, and Ryan really stepped up tonight,” says Head Coach DJ Wyrick.

The win got the Aviators back to winning ways after suffering their first loss last week. Butler is now 7-1 overall and they remain 4-1 in GWOC North play.

Trey Sanders had eight points and contributed to the team energy with a fast break for a dunk during the second quarter. Bryant Johnson had 7 points and picked up a buzzer beater at the end of the second quarter that helped build Aviator momentum going into the half.

Other players who contributed to the win were Cooper Justice with five points, and Tyler Montague with three.

“We had a good defensive game tonight. The team played hard, and it was a good team win,” says Wyrick.

Last season Butler suffered a loss to Valley View, and this victory is an example of the improvements the program has made in recent months.

The team looks to continue to improve their record in conference play on Tuesday against Northmont at 7:30 pm in the SAC.

Butler coach DJ Wyrick talks to the Aviators during a timeout.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_DJ.jpgButler coach DJ Wyrick talks to the Aviators during a timeout. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Trey Sanders soars for a dunk versus Valley View.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Sanders-2.jpgTrey Sanders soars for a dunk versus Valley View. Photo by Alyssa Burley

The Butler student section provided support versus Valley View.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Students-1.jpgThe Butler student section provided support versus Valley View. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Kort Justice, who led all scorers with 17 points, drives to the basket as Sutton Skapik looks on.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Kort.jpgKort Justice, who led all scorers with 17 points, drives to the basket as Sutton Skapik looks on. Photo by Alyssa Burley

By Alyssa Burley

For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:27 am |    

Aviators rout Valley View

Aviators rout Valley View
12:17 pm |    

Chamber Award nominees sought

Chamber Award nominees sought
10:31 am |    

Homestead Exemption deadline is Dec. 31

Homestead Exemption deadline is Dec. 31