Aviators rout Valley View

VANDALIA — On Friday night Butler boys basketball powered through a close first quarter to come out with a 67-43 win against Valley View in non-conference play. The Aviators had three players scoring double digits in order to achieve this victory. Kort Justice finished the game with 17 points, alongside Ryan Wertz scoring 12, and Michael Kreill scoring 16.

“Kort played well on offense tonight. Michael made good decisions with the ball, and Ryan really stepped up tonight,” says Head Coach DJ Wyrick.

The win got the Aviators back to winning ways after suffering their first loss last week. Butler is now 7-1 overall and they remain 4-1 in GWOC North play.

Trey Sanders had eight points and contributed to the team energy with a fast break for a dunk during the second quarter. Bryant Johnson had 7 points and picked up a buzzer beater at the end of the second quarter that helped build Aviator momentum going into the half.

Other players who contributed to the win were Cooper Justice with five points, and Tyler Montague with three.

“We had a good defensive game tonight. The team played hard, and it was a good team win,” says Wyrick.

Last season Butler suffered a loss to Valley View, and this victory is an example of the improvements the program has made in recent months.

The team looks to continue to improve their record in conference play on Tuesday against Northmont at 7:30 pm in the SAC.

Butler coach DJ Wyrick talks to the Aviators during a timeout. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_DJ.jpg Butler coach DJ Wyrick talks to the Aviators during a timeout. Photo by Alyssa Burley Trey Sanders soars for a dunk versus Valley View. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Sanders-2.jpg Trey Sanders soars for a dunk versus Valley View. Photo by Alyssa Burley The Butler student section provided support versus Valley View. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Students-1.jpg The Butler student section provided support versus Valley View. Photo by Alyssa Burley Kort Justice, who led all scorers with 17 points, drives to the basket as Sutton Skapik looks on. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Kort.jpg Kort Justice, who led all scorers with 17 points, drives to the basket as Sutton Skapik looks on. Photo by Alyssa Burley

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

