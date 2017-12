Morton Middle School Wrestlers of the Week Noah Moreland and Kyle Fullam were recognized when the varsity Aviators hosted Bellefontaine on Wednesday.

Morton Middle School Wrestlers of the Week Noah Moreland and Kyle Fullam were recognized when the varsity Aviators hosted Bellefontaine on Wednesday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_MS-wrestlers.jpg Morton Middle School Wrestlers of the Week Noah Moreland and Kyle Fullam were recognized when the varsity Aviators hosted Bellefontaine on Wednesday. Contributed photo