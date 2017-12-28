Tipp Lacrosse forming club

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Red Devils are proud to announce the start of a lacrosse club. The club is fielding teams both boys and girls grades K-12 this spring (2018) and would like to invite anyone wanting to play the fastest growing sport in the country to join now. The club is a non-profit independent organization that promotes a positive team environment with opportunity to learn a new and exciting sport through top level coaching and support. There were clinics held by the club this past October with an outstanding turnout of over 140 kids average per event and are looking to build through surrounding areas and provide the opportunity to many more. Lacrosse is a great complimentary sport to fall football and soccer players and provides excellent conditioning as well as agility and hand/eye coordination improvement. All information including registration, practice and game schedules, equipment and uniforms can be found on our website at www.tippcitylacrosse.com. Please follow us on social media at the following for more information at: Facebook, Red Devil Lacrosse, Instragram at tippcitylacrosse and Twitter @tippcitylacrosse. Registration is open NOW, please join us and the Red Devil lacrosse family. Any questions please reach out to Coach Pitts at tipplacrosse@gmail.com. Thank you, Red Devils Lacrosse.

Staff report

To have your item included in the Sports Calendar, email information to dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com.

