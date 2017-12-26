Aviators dominate Bellefontaine

VANDALIA — On Wednesday evening Butler Wrestling fans packed the SAC to watch as Butler Wrestling took on Bellefontaine in a dual meet. Butler wrestling picked up a win over the Chieftains with many wrestlers making contributions with personal match victories.

To start off the evening, wrestling at 120 pounds, Josh Suddeth picked up a victory over Gaige Reeves of Bellefontaine to make the meet score 18-0 Aviators. Following Suddeth’s victory, Logan Hoskins(126) picked up a victory to extend the aviator lead to 24-0. Michael Brandt (138), Jestin Love (160), and Ethan Cyrette(195) all picked up late victories in order to counter a few Chieftain victories, and the Aviators came out with a meet victory 46-24.

“We have a lot of experience returning this year, but we are still working on getting everyone into correct weight classes,” says Coach Mark Peck. “We have a very challenging schedule which should prepare us for the ‘Month of Champions.’”

The “Month of Champions” is the time period in mid-February and early March in which the Butler wrestlers aim to reach peak-performance.

“We have several guys in our line-up who have stepped up to take on leadership roles. A few of these guys travel to Prodigy Wrestling Academy twice a week for extra workouts, and it shows in their performance,” says Coach Peck.

You can catch the Aviators in action Wednesday and Thursday December 27 – 28 at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association’s Holiday Classic in the SAC. Last year the Aviators saw success in this meet, finishing third out of 65 teams. This year’s field includes 48 teams from Ohio, Kentucky, and Georgia.

Following this tournament, the Aviators host two home dual meets against Carroll on January 6, and Northmont on January 10.

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

