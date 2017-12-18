Butler sweeps Beast of the East tourney

ZANESVILLE — The Butler varsity boys and girls bowling teams both defended their titles from last season, and the Butler JV Boys captured their first title at the Zanesville High School “Beast of the East” tournament this past Saturday in Zanesville, OH.

All three teams led from start and never relinquished the lead. The varsity boys started out with their best game of the day in game 1, led by a 290 game from Paul Sacks, a 267 from Noah Detrick, a 265 from Drew Sacks and a 226 from Will Yeary for a team 1201 game, only the third time in program history that Butler eclipsed the 1200 team game mark.

The Aviators followed with a 1025 and 975 and entered the last five Baker games with a 120 pin lead over Mason High School. A good baker set with a final game of 234 sealed the championship as they finished ahead of 2nd place Mason by almost 200 pins, with host Zanesville finishing third, another 100 pins back.

The Butler boys swept the top three spots on the All-Tournament team, led by Detrick’s 696 series, then D. Sacks with a 689 series and P. Sacks with a 683 series. Will Yeary added a 633 series (9th individually), and Aaron Seelbaugh a 202 game. Ben French also scored on the day for Butler.

“The Coaches could not be more proud of all of our student athletes,” said coach Jeff Rezabek. “They have worked hard in the early part of our season and were rewarded with a strong performance.”

The varsity girls were steady all day, shooting a 935 team game 1, taking roughly an 80 pin lead on second place Wayne, then shot games of 941 and 921 to extend their lead to close to 200 pins going into the five baker games. They started with a 204 baker game 1, then ended with a 194 to captured the title by just over 300 pins to second place Wayne and Maysville captures third place.

Jessica Sacks 626 series was high girl for the tournament and Becca Helke’s 611 series was good for third individually, both making the All-Tournament team. Amanda Jackson’s 551 series was good for sixth, just missing the All-Tournament team by two pins. Lauren Davis added a 535 series and Alissa Spieles a 183 game. Emily Gabert also scored on the day Butler.

“This was a good solid performance from the girls today,” said head coach Steve Sacks. “We got a lead early and stayed focused on executing one shot at a time.”

Butler JV boys started out well, shooting team games of 951, 917 and 852. Three JV boys made their All-Tournament team, with Jake Smith leading the way with a 598 series, goo for first place individually. Hunter Spieles was third with a 559 series and Zach Luttrell 5th with a 520 series. Jackson Losey added a 209 game, Elijah Walters a 191 game and Benny Fechner a 176 game. The baker games included a 212 and 193 game. They finished over 700 pins ahead of second place Groveport and Mason’s JV Boys placed third.

Butler “Beast of the East” All-Tournament Team Members pictured left to right were Hunter Spieles, Zach Luttrell, Paul Sacks, Jessica Sacks, Becca Helke, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, and Jake Smith. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_ButlerBeastATT.jpg Butler “Beast of the East” All-Tournament Team Members pictured left to right were Hunter Spieles, Zach Luttrell, Paul Sacks, Jessica Sacks, Becca Helke, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, and Jake Smith. Contributed photo Butler bowling swept the Beast of the East tournament in Zanesville this past weekend. Pictured front row, left to right, are Coach Nate Lee, Coach Steve Sacks; second row, left to right, Amanda Jackson, Emily Gabert, Becca Helke, Jesscia Sacks, Lauren Davis, Alissa Spieles; back row, left to right, Coach Jeff Rezabek, Jackson Losey, Benny Fechner, Zach Luttrell, Ben French, Aaron Seelbaugh, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, Will Yeary, Paul Sacks, Jake Smith, Elijah Walters, and Hunter Spieles. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_ButlerBeastTeam.jpeg Butler bowling swept the Beast of the East tournament in Zanesville this past weekend. Pictured front row, left to right, are Coach Nate Lee, Coach Steve Sacks; second row, left to right, Amanda Jackson, Emily Gabert, Becca Helke, Jesscia Sacks, Lauren Davis, Alissa Spieles; back row, left to right, Coach Jeff Rezabek, Jackson Losey, Benny Fechner, Zach Luttrell, Ben French, Aaron Seelbaugh, Drew Sacks, Noah Detrick, Will Yeary, Paul Sacks, Jake Smith, Elijah Walters, and Hunter Spieles. Contributed photo